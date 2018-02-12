Winter Olympics hit by cyber-attack, but source unknown

The organisers of 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics have confirmed that the Games were targeted by cyber attackers during the opening ceremony.

The Games's Internet and television systems both fell victim to a cyber attack, though the Olympic Committee has chosen not to reveal who was behind the attack. The organisers did reassure sponsors and attendees by informing them that none of their critical systems were compromised as a result of the security breach.

A spokesperson with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Mark Adams noted that the organisation had the cyber attack under control, saying:

“Maintaining secure operations is our purpose. We are not going to comment on the issue. It is one we are dealing with. We are making sure our systems are secure and they are secure.”

When questioned about who was behind the attack, Adams responded that he did not know though in a situation like this, the best practice is not to discuss the attack.

Sung Baik-you, spokesperson for the Pyeongchang organising committee, confirmed that the cyber attack had been resolved, saying:

“All issues were resolved and recovered yesterday morning. We know the cause of the problem but that kind of issues occurs frequently during the Games. We decided with the IOC we are not going to reveal the source (of the attack).”

In the days leading up to the Games, security researchers speculated that Russia-based hackers may attempt to launch cyber attacks because of how Russia has been excluded from the games due to doping allegations.

Though the IOC and the Pyeongchang organising committee have decide to keep the identities of the cyber attacks to themselves for now, they could possibly reveal who was behind the cyber attack during this year's opening ceremony after the Games come to a close.

