Wix Code lets any business build a website

Businesses looking to establish themselves online now have an easier way to set up a website thanks to Wix.

The web development specialists have today launched Wix Code, a new platform that makes building a fully-fledged online site more straightforward than ever before.

Wix Code will allow businesses to create a tailored online offering, using powerful applications without needing to limit themselves to the traditional web page templates offered in the past.

The platform also offers enhanced capabilities using Javascript for both frontend interactivity and design or with backend functionality. It also allows users to incorporate advanced features that were previously only available with custom code. Non-developers can take advantage of databases, databound UI components, and end user custom forms and input controls through drag and drop technology.

Wix Code also provides serverless functionality, letting businesses cut down the time they previously needed to set up and maintain an online presence, allowing developers to focus their time on other processes.

“Wix Code expands our market significantly by delivering a solution for creators, developers and designers to build web applications that can be tailored for any business need," said Avishai Abrahami, Wix.com co-founder and CEO.

"With Wix Code, we’ve already built the infrastructure and are providing a platform with the freedom and flexibility for users to create custom solutions without the hassle normally associated with setup and maintenance."