Women and younger workers most disadvantaged by remote working

Remote working is taking a disproportionate toll on both younger workers and female employees, according to a new report from RingCentral.

Polling 1,000 knowledge workers, the firm found that British women are reporting lower levels of happiness and motivation, compared to their male counterparts. Only a third of women said they want to continue working from home after the pandemic.

The reason, the report suggests, may lie in the lack of a dedicated working space. Among UK respondents, almost half of males said they had a dedicated office space with a closed door, while only a third of women enjoy the same setup.

Workers in their mid-20s are also not that excited about working remotely in the long-term, despite most of them having a dedicated workspace. Their concerns revolve primarily around the inability to socialize, with almost two thirds of this demographic longing for human connection at work. Some are also worried working remotely will hinder their career progression.

UK businesses are trying to fix the issue by offering a hybrid approach instead. In a hybrid model, employees are allowed to work from the home or the office, as and when they please. Still, less than a quarter of office workers are enthused about the prospect.

“As remote working looks to continue, businesses must stop resisting change and make the move to digital - bringing what made the company great offline, online through technology and social behavior,” said Steve Rafferty, Country Manager - UK & Ireland at RingCentral.