Work computers are being left open to attack

Businesses are trying hard to keep their networks and devices secure from cybersecurity threats, but they're not doing enough and are leaving huge gaps for criminals and hackers to exploit.

This is according to a new report from cybersecurity experts Kaspersky, which claims that almost a quarter (23 percent) of company desktops don't have proper cybersecurity tools set up, meaning they're often nothing more than sitting ducks for threat actors.

Laptops, although somewhat more secure, are also a potential threat, with 17 percent not having proper security solutions set up. Company-provided smartphones are also vulnerable in 23 percent of cases.

But the real problem started with the pandemic. With most of employees switching to a homeworking environment, many weren't given company machines to work from, using their own devices instead.

More than half (57 percent) of respondents stated they use personal smartphones to check work email, while 36 percent rely on their personal laptop or desktop for work.

These devices are even less likely to be protected, as almost half (47 percent) of personal smartphones lack antivirus software, along with 43 percent of tablets.

The good news is, UK consumers are more likely to protect their devices from cyberattacks, compared to their peers elsewhere in Europe.

“When company devices are used outside the workplace, they are at greater risk of cyberthreats. Therefore, it’s troubling to discover that nearly a quarter of corporate computers and smartphones lack antivirus software, leaving them potentially vulnerable to attack,“ argued David Emm, principal security researcher at Kaspersky.