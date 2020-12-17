Workers are juggling more electronic devices than ever

A large proportion of remote workers are now dealing with more electronic devices for work than they did before the Covid-19 pandemic started.

This is according to a new report from DSA Connect, which argues that more devices also means data scattered among more endpoints and an increased cybersecurity risk.

The company polled 1,029 people for the report and found that the majority work with the same amount of tech as before the lockdown. Among those that work with more, six percent use at least three new devices.

These devices are what you'd expect them to be: laptops, mobile phones, desktop PCs, phones and printers, with the first two being the most popular.

Harry Benham, Chairman of DSA Connect, claims that 1.9 million remote workers have an extra three or more electronic devices than they did before the lockdown.

“However, with data now being stored on more devices employers need to review their policies for how data is stored and erased to ensure they are robust enough and compliant with the rules and regulations they face in this area," he said.

DSA Connect, a company that deals with the permanent deletion and destruction of electronic data, warns that if businesses aren't handling their data properly, they could breach data regulations such as GDPR, and could be heavily fined for it.