Workers are ready to ditch passwords

The majority of workers are ready to ditch the password and change the outdated security solution for more modern ones, such as biometrics. This is according to a new Okta document based on a poll of more than 4,000 workers across the UK, France and the Netherlands.

Passwords seem to be one of the main reasons why businesses get breached. More than three quarters of respondents (78 per cent) use weak or insecure passwords, and are using even worse methods to help them remember.

Among the younger generation – between 18 and 34 years of age, this number rises up to 86 per cent, so basically – everyone.

There is a myriad of problems with passwords, from people using the same one for multiple accounts, to those writing them down on a piece of paper so that everyone can see, to those storing them on phones and computers, to finally, those that use well-known passwords.

There’s also a problem that, according to Okta, is ‘flying under the radar’, and that’s password-induced anxiety. Almost two thirds of respondents are stressed out over forgetting their password.

Dr. Maria Bada, Research Associate, Cambridge University said, ‘’Okta’s research clearly showed that employees can experience negative emotions and stress due to forgetting a password and that can impact not only their career but also their emotional health. And this is not due to forgetting a password but due to using an insecure method to remember passwords. Biometric technology can be promising in creating a passwordless future, but it's essential to create an environment of trust, while ensuring privacy and personal data protection.’’

