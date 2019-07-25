Workers aren't convinced IT departments are making them more productive

Nearly half of UK workers doesn’t believe their IT department enables business productivity, or looks enough to the future to enable such practices.

According to new research from Citrix based on a poll of 1,000 workers, UK employees are using outdated IT working practices instead of looking towards a modern, digital workplace. For the report’s authors, that means there is a ‘clear progress to be made’, when it comes to using modern technology in the workplace.

Almost a third doesn’t share securely hosted files, but instead use email to share documents around, making multiple copies, confusing workers and generally hurting productivity. A quarter saves important documents on their desktop even though they know they should be using the secure cloud.

The report points fingers at millennials, a cohort who does these things most frequently. They also often connect via unprotected public Wi-Fi networks do to work, and use apps that weren’t approved by the IT department, such as WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger.

“Everyone should be able to benefit from developments in technology and working practices while feeling supported and engaged to perform at their best. This requires organisations to ensure the workplace is set up correctly to embrace the multitude of technologies that are available today to improve employee engagement and boost productivity,” said Darren Fields, Regional Vice President, UK & Ireland, Citrix.

Less than a third of the respondents agree their organisation’s IT team delivers a ‘first-class experience’, and only a quarter (24 per cent) hears of new technologies being implemented regularly.