Workers fear their technology skills will quickly become outdated

Employees in the UK are calling on business leaders to provide them with more opportunities for training and obtaining new skills, fearing their current skills could become obsolete within half a decade.

This is according to a new report from UiPath, which states that the vast majority of British employees (86 percent) wish they were afforded more opportunities to gain new skills, as well as improve current skills (83 percent).

Most employees hope to improve their abilities with Microsoft Office, coding, leadership development, data analytics, presentation skills and languages. Given the chance, some also said they would take the opportunity to learn robotic process automation techniques.

Four in ten respondents said they fear losing their job within five years as a result of their outdated skillset. A quarter of workers, meanwhile, said they believe the position they’re currently holding will be modernised beyond their skill level in the near future.

Despite the modernisation and the increasing influence of tech in the workplace, humans will always be a company’s biggest asset, claims Chris Duddridge, Managing Director UK&I at UiPath.

“It is important that business leaders listen to the calls of their employees and invest in them, so people can grow and develop alongside the business they represent, aided by technology," he said.

"There are many people worried about their long-term position, but humans have totally unique abilities like imagination and empathy, and that is why they will always be the number one asset. This must be made clear to them, and their value to companies must be reflected by investing in their advancement.”