Workers trust AI more than human managers

Artificial intelligence is changing how people perceive technology in the workplace, but it’s also changing how people perceive each other, according to Oracle’s new AI at Work study.

Based on a poll of more than 8,000 employees, managers and HR leaders, the report says that the majority of people would trust a robot more than their manager. They’d rather turn to a robot for advice, than their manager.

Indians would trust robots most, followed by the Chinese, Singaporeans and the Japanese. The Brits and the French are at the bottom of the list – roughly half of their workers would trust a robot.

Most people believe robots would do a better job than their managers at providing unbiased information, maintaining work schedules, solving problems and maintaining a budget. At the same time, humans are considered better at understanding employee feelings, coaching and building a work culture.

The report also argues that the overall sentiment of having an AI in the workplace differs from the “popular opinion”. People aren’t afraid they’d lose their job to an AI – quite the opposite. Most are optimistic, excited and grateful to have the opportunity to work with this technology, and a quarter report having a “loving and gratifying” relationship with AI at work.

“The latest advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence are rapidly reaching mainstream, resulting in a massive shift in the way people across the world interact with technology and their teams,” said Emily He, SVP, Human Capital Management Cloud Business Group, Oracle.

“As this study shows, the relationship between humans and machines is being redefined at work, and there is no one-size-fits-all approach to successfully managing this change. Instead, organizations need to partner with their HR organization to personalize the approach to implementing AI at work in order to meet the changing expectations of their teams around the world.”