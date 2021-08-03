Workers would consider pay cut to remain remote

Many employees have become contented with remote working, so much so that they would gladly take a pay cut to remain at home.

This is according to a new report from chat app Pumble, which says more than a third of employees would accept a lower salary, if it meant working from home indefinitely, citing research from Global Workplace Analytics.

Furthermore, more than half (54 percent) of US workers would now leave their current positions if the opportunity to work remotely was revoked.

It is perhaps unsurprising that the company also found that almost nine in ten (86 percent) view remote working as the “future of work”, and that 90 percent would recommend such an arrangement to a friend.

Business leaders seem to be paying attention, too. During the pandemic, the US alone saw the proportion of remote workers jump from 31 to 62 percent in just three weeks. In total, almost half (42 percent) of the US workforce worked remotely last year. Going forward, more than four in five (82 percent) plan to allow their employees to work remotely at least part-time, with 47 percent considering full-time.

But not everyone managed to find their way around the digital realm during the pandemic. For many employees, this was the first time they worked remotely, and their productivity took a hit. To mitigate these challenges proper training is essential, the report concludes.

“For people who are working from home for the first time, training seems to be the key that unlocks success,” the report states. “Some areas where proper training brings better results are productivity, time management, work-life balance, and communication.”