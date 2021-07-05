As we slowly emerge into a post-pandemic world, if you’ve had a moment to reflect on the last couple of years then chances are you’ve noticed the rapid changes that have happened in digital spaces – and it’s little wonder why. With lockdowns causing a rapid rise in professionals working from home, the future of work as we know it has changed along with people’s attitude towards flexible working.



It’s currently anticipated that 70% of the workforce will be working remotely at least five days a month by 2025, and that shouldn’t come as any surprise. Despite working longer hours, people reported higher levels of productivity and felt happier than they did when having to commute, with a report showing the average American employee now wants to work at home for at least half of the week.



While previous trends revealed that partial remote working was an anticipated eventuality, the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated this exponentially, and it’s expected that a great deal of this progress will be permanent. Now that your workforce or students might choose to work from home going forward, how do you retain high standards of communication outside of meeting rooms and lecture halls?



In this new age, it’s important to ensure that both your employees and target audience are actively engaged with your content, and chances are the previous standard of sending out a few emails and newsletters won’t cut it for much longer. In fact, platforms like TikTok and YouTube are seeing explosive growth, likely due to a rising preference for visual content over reading walls of text.

A new way to educate and engage

(Image credit: Movavi)

It’s time to ditch those company newsletters. According to a 2021 study by HubSpot , 93% of marketers say that video is the highest priority in their marketing strategies. This can be usefully applied outside of a marketing environment by understanding the shift in how people like to consume information, with audio-visual content and social media now capturing the majority of consumers' attention.



But this doesn’t mean slapping a few images or videos onto your next blog post will see an immediate rise in engagement – beautifully curated projects are often required to fight for attention in the expanding sea of already established content, and it’s unlikely that this style of capturing attention is a passing fad. If you don’t adapt soon, this ‘new normal’ will keep evolving and soon render your current processes outdated and irrelevant.

(Image credit: Movavi)

The biggest step is making sure the fresh videos and images you introduce to this new way of life are polished to suit your needs. Whether you need to edit some images for your company’s Instagram page or you’re creating some engaging onboarding content to train new starters, programs provided by Movavi can cover everything you need to get started, helping you adapt to these rapid changes by giving you easy-to-use tools to help boost engagement, be that externally across social media or internally to keep your employees up to date with captivating comms and content.

Why Movavi?

(Image credit: Movavi)

Many tools available to improve image and video are typically large ecosystems that target professionals are available with numerous applications dedicated to specific areas like video editing and image enhancements, but these are priced as a premium service, often unaffordable by small businesses or solo professionals who may need more than one program.

These applications can also be intimidating to newcomers, with an overabundance of tools that will go unused by many businesses if you don’t have time to set up lengthy and frequent professional training sessions for your team.

This is where Movavi can help, with almost 20 years of experience in providing high-quality digital media tools that don’t cost the earth. Not only that, but the Movavi catalog balances being incredibly intuitive and simple to use, cutting out needless tools or services to keep the essentials you need affordable. These programs are the perfect tool for a broad spectrum of industries, from marketing and communications to schools and education.

Imagination is the limit

(Image credit: Movavi)

Video is the king of content, so utilizing broadcasts and videos within your business strategy is essential. We’re not just talking about starting up your own TikTok account or directing advertisements to play across various social media platforms (though all of this is of significant importance), but moving images are an important way to demand attention outside of marketing, such as in education or internal communications.



Try using the Movavi Video Editor to report your next quarterly financial results, or perhaps make time to put together videos to help with training new staff. Schools and universities will also see the benefit of increased engagement when presenting study material in a video format rather than a static slide deck.

(Image credit: Movavi)

If you want to save the footage from live seminars or presentations, then another useful tool is the Movavi Screen Recorder, an easy to use app that will record your live broadcast for you to use at a later date, saving you precious time from repeating training sessions or providing copies to absent attendees.



For formatting, there’s even the Movavi Video Converter that can convert the offending media files to over 180 different formats to suit your needs, allowing alterations to be made directly to the videos in the software, such as compressing the file size without losing any of the video quality.



Whatever your multi-media needs, Movavi software can be a valuable asset to keeping up with the changing digital age of consumption and by taking steps to inject some curated visuals into your business you’ll ensure your business will adapt and overcome the demands of this ‘new normal’.