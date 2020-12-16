Working from home is muddling the boundary between private and professional lives

Working from home may offer many benefits, but it also has drawbacks and challenges. A new report from ZL Tech argues that remote working has blurred the lines between the professional and personal lives of employees, which could have consequences in the context of security.

On the employee side, the challenges are self-evident. Many no longer know (or care) when their workdays begin and when they end; they try to be connected at all times, resulting in an overworked and stressed cohort. Also, many don't have a separate workspace where they can dedicate themselves to work completely, so they end up being constantly distracted, which hurts their productivity.

However, there are many challenges on the employer's side as well. Employees are often using personal devices for work (and vice-versa), they are also happy to share work credentials with other members of their household, and even circumvent company policy and install unauthorized applications to simplify their tasks.

Remote working malpractice, ZL Tech argues, puts organizations at risk of breaching the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) or the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

Even though the majority feel their employer has their best interests at heart when accessing and managing employee data, half of the workers polled for the report said they weren't well-versed in their company's privacy and data management policies.