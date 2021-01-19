Working in silos could be majorly affecting your business

If departments within your company are working in silos, the business is sacrificing both productivity and the bottom line. This is according to a new report from software intelligence company Dynatrace, based on a poll of 700 CIOs from all over the world.

Most of the report’s respondents (93 percent) said working in silos is one of their main challenges, as they look to maximize value for the business. Further, roughly three quarters (74 percent) are “fed up” having to juggle multiple tools for data, in order to assess the impact IT investments are having on their business.

Also, IT departments struggle to quickly respond to sudden changes in business needs, as they have “limited collaboration” with BizDevOps teams.

All of this results in more meetings and more wasted time, the report concludes. The goal of these meetings is to try and identify the causes and solutions to various problems, and they cost the business $1.7 million per year on average in lost productivity.

“As the pace of digital transformation accelerates, and modern, dynamic clouds introduce increasing complexity, the pressure on teams to make data-driven business decisions, and automate operations to deliver business value faster, has never been greater,” said Mike Maciag, Chief Marketing Officer at Dynatrace.

“However, a lack of cross-team collaboration and access to a single source of truth across the organization is hindering BizDevOps teams’ ability to achieve this. By using disparate data from multiple monitoring and analytics solutions and adhering to a ‘my-part-works-fine’ view, they are wasting hundreds of hours and millions of dollars every year, rather than pursuing shared business goals backed by precise, holistic insights.”