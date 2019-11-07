Workplace transformation could be the key to business success

Transform your workforce and expect to significantly exceed your strategic objectives for years to come. This is what Fujitsu is claiming, after a new research report confirmed these assumptions.

The report, conducted by The Economist Intelligence Unit for Fujitsu and Citrix, claims that employee resistance to change is the single biggest barrier to employee transformation, cited by 38 per cent of the respondents. At the same time, employees that do undergo such changes enjoy higher salaries, technology upgrades and retraining.

But organisations that were polled for the report don’t seem to understand the importance of a transformed workforce. Instead, most of them (83 per cent) focus on investing in the right technology, increasing salaries and kicking off initiatives to improve digital skills (77 per cent).

Among the companies that have “extensively” transformed, two in five have had to make considerable upgrades to their technology infrastructure, as well as to reskill and develop their employees.

The report concludes that there is still “some way to go”, as not all companies are transforming in the same pace. While North American companies can be considered leaders with a 68 per cent transformation, European (26 per cent) and Japanese (36 per cent) businesses are lagging behind quite a lot.

“When you take into account the higher salaries, additional training and better technology that employees enjoy, post workforce transformation, there are compelling reasons for workforce transformation both for an employer, and an employee,” commented Nerys Mutlow, Head of Consulting & Professional Services and Head of Future Workplace Services at Fujitsu.

“Increasingly, it is ‘now or never’ for companies to embrace workplace and workforce transformation or get sidelined.”