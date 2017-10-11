World PC shipments 'not as bad as hoped'

The worldwide PC market has stabilised to be in a much better place than previously expected, according to new sales figures.

The latest findings from IDC released today found that sales of traditional PCs (including desktops, notebooks and workstations) totalled 67.2 million units in the third quarter of 2017.

Although this still represented a 0.5 per cent decline on the previous year, the figures actually performed much better than expected, with analyst projections forecasting a 1.4 per cent decline.

IDC put the better-than-expected results down to a boost in sales in emerging markets, as well as a number of back-to-school promotions.

As far as the market itself, sales were dominated by the world's top five PC manufacturers, who consolidated their position to account for nearly 75 per cent of all sales.

HP retained top spot, with nearly 23 per cent of the total market, which also represented an impressive six per cent growth on the previous year. The company was followed by Lenovo (21.6 per cent) and Dell (16.1 per cent), with Apple and Asus rounding out the top five.

"The traditional PC market performed much as expected in the third quarter," said Loren Loverde, program vice president, Worldwide PCD Trackers. "Emerging markets rebounded slightly more than anticipated, but overall results reflect the stabilisation we expected following component and inventory adjustments."

"The outlook for the fourth quarter remains cautious, likely with a small decline in volume for the quarter and the year. The gains in emerging regions and potential for more commercial replacements represent some upside potential, although we continue to expect incremental declines in total shipments for the next few years."