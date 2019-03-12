World Wide Web needs to progress from adolescence, founder says

The World Wide Web is celebrating its 30th birthday and its creator, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, said it's time it finally grew up. On Monday, as the WWW's 30th anniversary was being marked in CERN, Berners-Lee had a few words to say about the current state of affairs.

According to Reuters, he said “They are all stepping back, suddenly horrified after the Trump and Brexit elections, realising that this web thing that they thought was that cool is actually not necessarily serving humanity very well.”

“It seems we don’t finish reeling from one privacy disaster before moving onto the next one,” he added. In his opinion, people are no longer certain if the internet is a force of good or not. However, he thinks that doesn’t mean things can’t change, and it definitely doesn’t mean we should all just give up on the web because of where it is today.

“If we give up on building a better web now, then the web will not have failed us. We will have failed the web”, he said. “It’s our journey from digital adolescence to a more mature, responsible and inclusive future”.

He did conclude his thoughts with a positive note, saying the anniversary was definitely something to celebrate. He recalls his boss, Mike Sendell, saying the idea was “vague but exciting”.

“Thank goodness it wasn’t ‘Exciting but vague’,” Berners-Lee said.

Image Credit: Atm2003 / Shutterstock