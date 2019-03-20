World's largest aluminium producer hit by major cyberattack

Norwegian company Norks Hydro, one of the world's biggest producers of aluminium has been hit by a ransomware attack which almost put its business to a screeching halt.

The company has had to shut down several metal extrusion and rolled products plants, Reuters reports. These transform aluminium ingots into components for car makers, builders and other industries.

During the outage, the smelters have had to do their work manually.

The company’s computers were infected by the LockerGoga virus, a relatively new strain of ransomware. It spread itself throughout the network and encrypted most of the files. After that, it started demanding payment in cryptocurrency in exchange for the decryption key.

The attack happened some time on Monday, and the company is allegedly still struggling to fully return to normal.

“Hydro still does not have the full overview of the timeline towards normal operations, and it is still (too) early to estimate the exact operational and financial impact,” the company said.

Ransomware is one of the more popular types of malware found online. It’s popular because it’s easy to create, relatively hard to detect with traditional antivirus systems, and can bring its owners solid amounts of basically untraceable money.

As usual, the best way to protect a company is to educate the employees to the dangers of clicking on links in emails, especially from shady addresses and unknown individuals.

