World's largest semiconductor chip revealed

A new startup has revealed the launch of the biggest semiconductor chip ever and, perhaps unsurprisingly, this one was built for artificial intelligence.

The Wafer Scale Engine chip was designed by artificial intelligence company Cerebras Systems, and it comes with 1.2 million transistors. Unlike other, perhaps similar chips, this one is a single chip, interconnected on a single wafer.

The team behind the chip includes Andrew Feldman, known for, among other things, founding the micro-server business SeaMicro, which was later sold to Advanced Micro Devices. He worked with Sean Lie, co-founder and chief hardware architect for Cerebras Systems - a company with almost 200 employees.

“Designed from the ground up for AI work, the Cerebras WSE contains fundamental innovations that advance the state-of-the-art by solving decades-old technical challenges that limited chip size — such as cross-reticle connectivity, yield, power delivery, and packaging,” said Feldman, who cofounded Cerebras Systems and serves as CEO, in a statement.

“Every architectural decision was made to optimize performance for AI work. The result is that the Cerebras WSE delivers, depending on workload, hundreds or thousands of times the performance of existing solutions at a tiny fraction of the power draw and space.”