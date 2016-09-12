You can now add guests to Office 365 groups

Microsoft keeps adding new features to its Office 365 suite, and now it has made easier for people outside a group to collaborate on files. A new feature, for Office 365 groups, allows people who aren't staff members, or members of a particular group, to join in and collaborate.

Group owners can now use the web version of Outlook to invite non-staff members in.

"We are rolling out guest access functionality in phases. Starting today, group owners can add guests to a group in Outlook on the web,” it says on the Microsoft blog. Microsoft says that it doesn't matter which email account the guest uses – it doesn't necessarily have to be Outlook.com. However, if the guest's email is linked to Microsoft, they can use those details to log in. Following the successful add, the guest will first get a welcome email, followed by messages and calendar invites from group members. Guests can also get SharePoint group files access.

“Once added, guests receive a welcome email, are granted access to group files in SharePoint Online, begin receiving email messages and calendar invites sent to the group, and can access the group in Office on the web and the Outlook Groups mobile application. They also have automatic access to cloud-based file attachments.”

The company said it made a clear visual distinction between guest members, and those who are not.