Younger workers prefer the office to remote working

Contrary to popular belief, the majority of workers under the age of 35 actually prefer office life to working remotely, a new report has found.

According to research by Maintel, who polled 1,000 employed adults in the UK aged 18 or over, there are a couple of reasons for this. One is that the younger workforce needs face-to-face support of experienced workers. It backs such claims up by the fact that among the older workforce (55 and above), just 19 per cent prefer office life to remote work, and that 28 per cent said it was challenging to find other colleagues or managers when working remotely.

There's also the idea of showing hard work as an argument for promotion. After all, when working from home – nobody can really 'see' how hard you're working.

Older employees, on the other hand, have responsibilities at home, so they prefer remote working as they can be more productive with their time.

“Rather than forcing the blanket adoption of either home working or office working, companies must have flexibility to allow employees to work where they feel most productive and ensure they have the right tools to keep in touch wherever they are,” said Rufus Grig, CTO at Maintel.

“By doing so, they can expect a boost in employee performance, recruitment and retention – and of course a more streamlined and efficient machine”.

Image source: Shutterstock/bikeriderlondon