Businesses underestimate the threat posed by vulnerable printers

Many organizations are failing to secure their printing infrastructure, despite the high risk of data loss, new data suggests.

According to a report from research firm Quocirca, based on a survey of 531 IT decision-makers, more than two-thirds (68 percent) of firms have experienced data loss due to printer vulnerabilities.

On average, these breaches cost more than $800,000, and SMBs were hit the hardest, the report claims.

At the same time, printing remains a critical practice for most. For almost half of the respondents (44 percent), print volumes are expected to increase, both in-office and in the home working environment.

Keeping up with print security demands and challenges grows tougher by the day, Quocirca asserts. More than half (53 percent) agree that it’s getting more difficult, with CIOs being the biggest pessimists of all (61 percent).

Just a quarter (26 percent) of respondents said they feel completely confident their print infrastructure will be fully secure once their offices reopen, while 28 percent feel “very satisfied” with the security capabilities of their print suppliers. This jumps to 42 percent, among those using a managed print service.

“There is a clear opportunity here for suppliers to support customers in securing their print infrastructure and lower the risk of data loss,” said Louella Fernandes, Research Director at Quocirca.

“By developing multi-layered security solutions – partnering with experts where necessary – print suppliers can elevate their relationship and retain relevance with customers.”