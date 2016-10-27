Your next office might be on wheels

One of the bigger arguments for autonomous vehicles is the fact that people spend a lot of time every day commuting, time they could have spent doing something else (read: working).

So instead of holding the steering wheel, you could have been holding your tablet, preparing that report that was due last week. But cars are still going to be cars – they're not really office space. That seems to be the train of thought for Nissan and UK-based design firm Studio Hardie. The two teamed up, took a Nissan all-electric van and transformed it into a fully-blown futuristic office on wheels.

The e-NV200 WORKSPACe, as it's dubbed, is zero-emission and comes with: integrated fold-out desk, touchscreen computer, wireless internet, smartphone-controlled LED lights, wireless phone charging, Bluetooth audio system, mini fridge and barista-quality coffee machine. Doesn't have a PlayStation, though.

“The Nissan e-NV200 is already a smart, sustainable transport solution for forward-thinking businesses, making it the ideal vehicle to be used as the basis for a mobile work place,” said Gareth Dunsmore, Director of Electric Vehicles, Nissan Europe.

"The e-NV200 WORKSPACe takes the ingenuity of our 100 percent electric van a step further and by enlisting the design expertise of Studio Hardie - renowned for its creative eco approach - the e-NV200 has been reimagined as an innovative, zero-emission working environment.

The van can be charged up to 80 per cent in half an hour.

Image Credit: YouTube