Zero Outage to create industry standard for IT infrastructure

Close to a dozen tech companies are teaming up to make sure future IT infrastructure gets more reliable and of better quality. Brocade, Cisco, Dell EMC, HDS, HPE, Juniper, NetApp, SAP, SUSE and T-Systems have formed Zero Outage - an association based in London, United Kingdom.

The organisation is tasked with creating an industry standard of secure, reliable and highly available end-to-end IT services and solutions. There will also be a framework of best practices, all with the goal of improving IT infrastructure.

“For more than four decades now, SAP customers are relying on high availability of mission critical systems for their core business processes,” commented Bernd Leukert, Member of the Executive Board, SAP SE, Products & Innovation.

“Today they expect a 7x24 service availability that includes the Internet of Things, real-time and mobile use cases. With the Zero Outage Industry Standard Association we want to improve overall IT capabilities with Zero Outage as our ultimate goal.”

If they want to have stable infrastructure, organisations need to control the quality of various elements all throughout the supply chain, including platforms, people, processes and security. Things like error response time, employee qualification levels and security / platform requirements will be determined through the association.

“Service uptime is key in today’s Digital age,” said Michael Jores, SUSE Regional Director Central Europe.

“Expectations for reliable and round-the-clock access require companies to ensure availability through leading-edge business processes and mission-critical-enabled infrastructure. Together with partners, SUSE is committed to provide this reliable infrastructure Joining with Zero Outage will provide new insight and practices to enable today’s companies to deliver secure, reliable services and solutions.”

