Zuckerberg calls for more internet regulation

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has published a new blog post in which he calls for global regulation of the internet, as a way to eliminate many of the problems the social network is currently facing.

In his post, Zuckerberg outlined four concrete ideas he believes should be implemented so that everyone can get a safer, more open internet. He agreed that Facebook has too much power over speech and announced the creation of an independent body where people can appeal the company’s decisions.

He reiterated how important legislation is to protect elections, saying Facebook has already made significant changes around political ads.

He called for a globally harmonised framework for effective privacy and data protection, using GDPR as a solid example which other countries should apply in some form or another.

“I believe it would be good for the internet if more countries adopted regulation such as GDPR as a common framework. a common global framework — rather than regulation that varies significantly by country and state — will ensure that the internet does not get fractured, entrepreneurs can build products that serve everyone, and everyone gets the same protections,” Zuckerberg wrote.

And finally, his fourth idea is around data portability. Regulation should guarantee this principle, allowing anyone to move their data at will.

“If you share data with one service, you should be able to move it to another. This gives people choice and enables developers to innovate and compete.”

Facebook has been facing a lot of scrutiny from lawmakers in the more recent past, triggered by two dreadful events: the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and the Christchurch terrorist attack which was broadcast live through Facebook’s platform.

