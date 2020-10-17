1&1 IONOS MyWebsite is an easy-to-use website creation tool with great extras. But skip the MyWebsite Now plan—its reduced functionality will quickly get in the way.

1&1 IONOS is a German web hosting company with over eight million customers in 40 countries. It offers web hosting, domain registration, virtual private servers, and dedicated servers. One of its most popular products is the MyWebsite web builder, which you can use to build your own website without touching a line of code.

In our 1&1 IONOS MyWebsite review, we look at its features, pricing, support, and useability to decide if it’s the best website builder available today.

1&1 IONOS has been offering web hosting services since 1988 (Image credit: 1&1 IONOS MyWebsite)

1&1 IONOS MyWebsite: Plans and pricing

1&1 IONIS has a flexible range of pricing plans for its MyWebsite web builder product. MyWebsite Now costs just $5/month, with the first month free. It has a simple visual editor and includes a free domain, SSL certification, and five email addresses.

MyWebsite Creative also starts at $5/month, with the first month free. The visual editor is much more advanced, affording you more control over your final website design. It can be upgraded to an online store, which costs $20/month, with the first three months free.

Having 50 GB of email storage costs an extra $5/month. Basic email marketing tools are an extra $4/month, and a step-by-step search engine ranking guide costs $10/month. Local business listing costs another $10/month. When you add all these required features, 1&1 IONOS looks less competitive.

You can opt for professional website design from 1&1 IONIS that uses the MyWebsite platform, starting at $30/month, with a $199 setup fee for a three-page website.

Most plans and extras are free for 30 days, and you can cancel risk-free at any time. However, you do need to sign up using a credit card or PayPal to start using the tools.

The MyWebsite product is split into three main options, but extras are available (Image credit: 1&1 IONOS MyWebsite)

Features

MyWebsite creates professional websites without you needing to do any programming. Websites are built from pre-designed sections with suggested content, so you can quickly get your site off the ground. All designs are responsive too, meaning they’ll work perfectly on mobile devices and tablets.

With all plans, you get a free domain name and SSL certificate. Unlike some free website builders, no advertising is placed on your website. You also get an email address.

MyWebsite Creator has many more designs than MyWebsite Now (Image credit: 1&1 IONOS MyWebsite)

Interface and in use

If you choose MyWebsite Now, the editor has a minimal interface, and your website lacks much customization. There are only 17 templates to choose from, and some, like Children’s Hospital, are so specific that few people will use them as a jumping-off point. You can change colors, themes, fonts, shapes, and spacing easily, and it’s a cinch to add new pages. It’s also simple to change images and sections, but you’re locked into few options. The editor is great for beginners but is only really useful for basic calling card websites.

If you choose MyWebsite Creative instead, the interface is completely different. There are far more templates from which to choose, around 430 in all. You can easily see how your website will look on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, and there are many options for global designs, layouts, and colors. There are over 100 drag-and-drop widgets for features such as social media buttons, media, and contact forms, and you can add HTML sections if you need custom code. Overall, it’s an impressive system with a great deal of versatility.

MyWebsite Now’s website editor only has a few customization options (Image credit: 1&1 IONOS MyWebsite)

Support

1&1 IONOS MyWebsite offers a personalized consultant as a free service. Once activated, you can always speak to your personal consultant about your website via phone, email, or live chat. If they’re not available, someone else from the same team will respond.

If you prefer to look things up yourself, there are many resources, tutorials, and guides on the IONOS Help Center. They aren’t the most in-depth guides that we’ve seen, but they cover almost everything that you need to know.

The IONOS Help Center is the place to turn to for guides and tutorials (Image credit: 1&1 IONOS MyWebsite)

Security

1&1 IONOS has a few security options that you can use to keep your website safe. You can set up two-factor authentication, for example, so when you log into your account, you’ll need to enter a code on your mobile device to prove that it’s you.

There’s also a long list of third-party partner agencies, freelancers, and web designers that you can choose from. These partners can be given authorized access to your account to work on your website on your behalf.

You can configure two-factor authentication to keep your account safe from unauthorized users (Image credit: 1&1 IONOS MyWebsite)

The competition

Weebly is a popular alternative to 1&1 IONOS MyWebsite. Its free plan offers functionality on a par with MyWebsite Now, which costs $5/month, and its premium solutions start at $6/month. We also like its template designs and strong support for e-commerce.

If you want an even bigger selection of templates to work with, Wix is a good choice. Its paid plans are more expensive than those from 1&1 IONOS, but you get more powerful editing tools and better support for e-commerce.

Final verdict

1&1 IONOS MyWebsite is a good website builder, particularly if you skip the overly simple MyWebsite Now and instead use MyWebsite Creative. They’re both priced the same, and the Creative tool isn’t much more difficult to use and has significantly more versatility. That said, be sure to calculate the added costs of any extras you plan to use, such as marketing tools, e-commerce support, and local search engine listing. We recommend checking it out, though, as your first month is free and you can easily cancel at any time without charge.