For creators who manage a wide variety of creative projects, there’s no better software available on the market today. However, if you need only one tool, you can find software with equivalent capabilities, cheaper.

Most design professionals have used an application from Adobe Creative Cloud. Adobe Photoshop, Premiere, and Lightroom remain industry-leading pieces of kit for creatives in various fields including marketing, UX design, videography, and illustration.

Previously, many freelancers and independent creatives were priced out of all the software in the Creative Cloud. However, Adobe now sells Adobe Creative Cloud as part of an affordable monthly subscription service, which gives users access to a wide variety of Adobe’s products.

The programs on Adobe Creative Cloud meet the needs of various creative professionals (Image credit: Adobe)

In this Adobe Creative Cloud Review, we’ll ask if Adobe Creative Cloud has the best video editing software for your needs and budget. We’ll analyze the advantages and disadvantages of purchasing the entire Creative Cloud for various creative professionals, so you can discover if it’s right for you.

Adobe Creative Cloud: Plans and pricing

Adobe has 17 subscription pricing tiers for the Adobe Creative Cloud. The comprehensive plan with access to all software applications costs $52.99/mo and includes 100GB of cloud-based storage. Creative professionals who control the entire marketing output of a site/business, or who have diverse creative projects (for example, a mix of photography, videography, podcasting, or graphic design, etc.), will find this plan the best value for money.

Others can select which plan best suits them by profession. Professional bundles on the Abode site include Creative Cloud plans for graphic designers, photographers, video/audio producers, and web/UX designers. In particular, video and photography bundles are considered the best software tools for professionals in those fields. Bundles begin at $9.99/mo. Individual apps for professionals start at $4.99/mo, and popular applications (including Photoshop and Illustrator) cost $20.99/mo.

Pricing plans for individuals start at $4.99/mo and the most expensive is $52.99/mo (Image credit: Adobe)

Students and teachers save significantly, as their comprehensive plan costs only $19.99/mo for the first year, and increases to $31.86 afterward.

Business plans are the most expensive, as the comprehensive plan costs $79.99/mo per license, and a single app costs $33.99/mo. However, the Business plan also has the most features. You get 1TB of cloud storage, 24/7 support, the ability for teams to edit videos together, and access to 1:1 sessions with professional designers to improve team skills.

Adobe Creative Cloud Features

Adobe Creative Cloud includes some newer products that are less well-known than popular applications like Photoshop, Lightroom, and Illustrator. However, these applications are incredibly useful for individuals creating in multiple design mediums.



New features include:

Spark helps you create web pages and applications optimized for UX within minutes. Variants for video production and social media graphics are also included. Spark works on a desktop and a mobile/tablet.

Adobe Creative Cloud includes new applications alongside old classics (Image credit: Adobe)

Premiere Rush is a high-speed alternative to Premiere Go, and is for videographers making online video content to launch online, fast. However, it produces less polished videos than Premiere Go, so you might want to clean up hastily edited videos in the original app afterward.

XD is a design tool specifically for user interface/user experience designers who previously used less-specialized Adobe design tools to build web pages for desktop and mobile.

Most Adobe Creative Cloud bundles include Portfolio, an application that simplifies the process of building a web portfolio of your Creative Cloud.

Adobe Creative Cloud users can access Adobe’s astonishing library of fonts on many Creative Cloud plans. These fonts are compatible with every application in the cloud.

Creative Cloud: Interface and In Use

Adobe Creative Cloud has an easy-to-use interface, and all applications are available through the Creative Cloud Desktop. Navigate from the desktop to long-popular apps, like Photoshop or Lightroom, and newer apps, like Spark and XD. Every learning tutorial for individual apps is available from the Creative Cloud Desktop, so you can enhance your skills at the click of a button.

Adobe Creative Cloud Desktop is intuitive and easy to use (Image credit: Adobe)

Mobile users of Adobe Creative Cloud like how intuitive the finger-editing tools are on editing apps like Photoshop Fix, Photoshop Mix, and Lightroom. All mobile apps are integrated with the desktop application, so you can begin a project on your phone and finish it on your desktop, seamlessly. However, many mobile applications have significantly fewer tools than the desktop application. Adobe Creative Cloud mobile apps work to make a fun video or image on the go, but you’ll have to be at the desktop to create your masterpiece.

Adobe Creative Cloud: Support

Adobe provides a free Learn & Support facility with tutorials for beginners and experts (Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe Creative Cloud has a Learn & Support for users with any Creative Cloud packages and on all pricing plans. The Learn & Support service has tutorials for beginners to gain skills and experts to enhance theirs. A comprehensive user guide to all applications is freely available on the Adobe website.

Every Creative Cloud user has access to forum support, telephone support, and chat support. Telephone and chat support is available from 7 AM to 7 PM PST every day. Business users benefit from additional 1:1 Expert Sessions which develops their team’s skills with new products.

Adobe Creative Cloud: Security

Adobe Creative Cloud adheres to industry standards for web security, which includes encrypting all data transmitted. Security is incorporated into applications at the design stage and Adobe’s teams are consistently trained in new data-security design practices.

Adobe incorporates security from the design stage onwards (Image credit: Adobe)

The competition

Adobe Creative Cloud is still the industry leader for design software, and there is no one comparable plan which offers the same range of applications for a monthly fee.

Competitors offer some comparable applications at lower prices, or, in the case of Apple’s iMovie, for free (Image credit: apple)

Professionals who require tools for one specialty (i.e. graphic design or videography) may prefer to choose other, less expensive software.

Amateur videographers, for example, could start with the completely free iMovie (as long as they have a Mac). However, Windows users and experienced professionals will likely prefer Adobe’s Premier Pro plan, which produces more professional movies.



Designers on a budget may want to use Affinity Designer instead, as it has a one-time fee of $49.99, and includes masks, adjustment layers, and a PSD import engine. Illustrators who prefer a hand-drawn or hand-painted style might prefer ArtRage to Creative Cloud, with a one-time fee of $79.

Final verdict

For creative professionals or businesses who need a wide variety of creative applications to serve a wide variety of needs (make videos, edit images, design web graphics, produce podcasts, etc.), there’s no software comparable to Adobe Creative Cloud available on the market today.

However, depending on your profession, there are alternative applications available at a better price point than Creative Cloud. Photographers likely won’t do without Photoshop, but videographers, illustrators, and graphic designers can choose from a wide variety of creative applications that cost less, cumulatively.