ADT Identity Protection has many of the same features as other identity theft protection apps, but it’s also surprisingly affordable. While most customers associate ADT with home security services rather than identity theft protection, you can get one without the other, no strings attached. It’s a great place to start if you’re looking for ways to protect your identity.

Our series on identity theft protection apps will evaluate the features, pricing options, competition, and the overall value of using each app. However, these are not full hands-on reviews, since evaluating identity theft protection apps is almost impossible. It would require several months of testing, purposefully hacking accounts to see if the protection app works, handing over personally identifiable information, performing multiple credit checks, and risking exposure of the reviewer’s personally identifiable information.

ADT is one of the top security brands in the United States, but its name recognition comes from home security services rather than identity theft protection. ADT’s most well-known products include motion detectors and alarms, and the company’s identity theft platform is just as reliable. In fact, its status as a household name could make ADT Identity Protection even more trustworthy for most Americans.

While ADT Identity Protection isn’t perfect, it does provide industry-standard features and tools to keep your identity safe from a variety of attacks. For example, the program will automatically monitor your credit history, bank details, and credit card information and flag any suspicious activity. Considering its low price and decent toolkit, ADT is an excellent option for most users.

Plans and pricing

What we first noticed about ADT Identity Protection are its unusually low prices. At just $9.99 per month, it’s significantly more affordable than many top competitors. Norton LifeLock, for example, is $20 more expensive per month.

(Image credit: ADT identity protection)

There’s no catch—ADT does provide reliable identity theft protection for $9.99 per month. This includes $1 million in insurance to help you cover expenses in case your identity is compromised. The service monitors credit information, dark web activity, and more. Also, you don’t need to buy the company’s home security services to access Identity Protection.

That said, it’s worth mentioning that ADT provides a disclaimer explaining the extent of their coverage. It can take weeks or months to get fully enrolled, and you’ll have to pay the full price throughout that process. This isn’t anything to worry about, however; it’s how every identity theft protection service works, and the fact that ADT offers upfront clarification is more indicative of the platform’s transparency rather than evidence of any problems.

Interface

ADT Identity Protection is relatively affordable, but its interface continues to lag behind top competitors. It doesn’t exactly detract from the experience, but it doesn’t look as sleek or professional as similar platforms. Surprisingly, Identity Protection doesn’t have a strong resemblance to the brand’s home security services.

(Image credit: ADT Identity Protection)

In general, the ADT Identity Protection design is enough to help you find the features you’re looking for. That said, it doesn’t offer quite as many guides, wizards, or additional resources as Norton LifeLock or other competitors. Overall, the interface doesn’t provide much of a strong impression either way, so it shouldn’t turn you away from ADT Identity Protection.

Features

ADT Identity Protection has all the features you need to keep your identity safe. This includes standard tools like fraud detection, credit monitoring, and bank account monitoring, as well as more advanced features, such as passport monitoring and a full $1 million in insurance. It doesn’t go beyond the competition in every way, but it’s still an outstanding value at just $9.99 per month.

(Image credit: ADT Identity Protection)

Unfortunately, ADT only provides a single credit score report per year. In contrast, many other providers offer a monthly update to keep you aware of the latest changes. That said, its $1-million insurance program is more robust than most competitors. Other services at similar price points often come with much lower limits on coverage. While most users will never need to file a claim, knowing that you’ll be covered for up to $1 million in a worst-case scenario will give you peace of mind.

The competition

ADT isn’t necessarily a standout option among identity theft protection apps. It doesn’t always compare favorably with other services when it comes to features, and its interface isn’t as modern as alternatives like Norton LifeLock and IdentityForce. Still, it’s a decent service that offers basic features for an affordable price.

Overall, ADT is an extremely reliable brand, and they’ll protect your identity and respond quickly if something goes wrong. ADT also has a long history of strong data security, which is crucial for any platform that uses sensitive information to keep you safe. Experian and Equifax, for example, have both gone through high-profile breaches that have negatively impacted audience trust.

Final verdict

ADT Identity Protection is a basic and affordable identity theft protection app, and it’s completely separate from other ADT services. You can cancel at any time, and ADT doesn’t ask for any long-term commitments.

Other services have additional tools beyond what’s available with ADT Identity Protection, but they typically charge substantially more for those benefits. Furthermore, ADT’s features are sufficient to keep your identity safe, and ADT itself is among the most dependable brands in personal security. All things considered, it’s one of many good options to consider if you want to protect yourself from identity theft.

