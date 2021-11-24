With a range of Minecraft servers backed by DDoS protection, global data centers, and a tidy management dashboard, Apex Hosting stands out as one of the best Minecraft hosts on the market.

With a range of Minecraft servers backed by DDoS protection, global data centers, and a tidy management dashboard, Apex Hosting stands out as one of the best Minecraft hosts on the market.

Apex Hosting has a reputation as one of the best Minecraft hosts for one-click server configuration and customizable settings. It includes a suite of one-click modpack installations, various preconfigured minigames, and a great range of useful guides to help you get started.

In our Apex Hosting review, we look a little closer at this host’s Minecraft servers. Is it as good as its reputation suggests, or are there hidden problems that you should know about?

Apex Hosting: Plans and pricing

Apex Hosting Minecraft server hosting subscription options: 12 month plan - US$4.49 per month (US$53.88 total cost)

Apex Hosting has eight different Minecraft hosting options differentiated by price. Introductory prices for your first month range from $7.49 to $59.99, increasing to $9.99 to $79.99 per month for all subsequent months. A 10% discount is available if you opt for quarterly billing.

All plans come with unlimited player slots, full DDoS attack protection, unlimited storage, automatic backups, and a free subdomain. There’s also the Proxy plan ($2.99 per month) that you can use to link different servers. Various premium add-ons are available at an extra cost, and there’s a seven-day money-back guarantee.

Introductory Price/Month Renewal Price/Month RAM $7.49 $9.99 2GB $11.24 $14.99 3GB $14.99 $19.99 4GB $18.74 $24.99 5GB $22.49 $29.99 6GB $29.99 $39.99 8GB $37.49 $49.99 10GB $59.99 $79.99 15GB

Apex Hosting: Features

Apex Hosting offers a wide range of Minecraft servers backed by a suite of features specific to game hosting. Some of the most notable are listed below.

One-click modpack installation

When you’re signing up for a new Minecraft server, you will have the option of pre-installing any of more than 200 modpacks. Versions can be changed at any point in time, providing flexibility and versatility for you to create the exact server you require.

Image 1 of 3 More than 200 one-click modpack installations are supported (Image credit: Apex Hosting) Image 2 of 3 You can choose from various server locations across the world (Image credit: Apex Hosting) Image 3 of 3 Changing your subdomain is extremely simple (Image credit: Apex Hosting)

Global server locations

When you sign up for a new Minecraft server, you will be able to select where you want it to be located. There are 18 locations to choose from, with options in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. By selecting a server close to your physical location, you can ensure low latency and optimal performance.

Free subdomain

All Apex Hosting Minecraft servers come with the ability to create a custom subdomain. In simple terms, a custom subdomain can be used in place of an IP Port address, and it’s much easier to remember for players wanting to join your game.

Apex Hosting: Interface and in-use

Getting started with Apex Hosting is a straightforward process. The checkout is simple, although there are quite a few upselling attempts that feel a little pushy. Server provisioning is virtually instant, and you should be able to start configuring your game within a few minutes.

Apex Hosting uses a custom version of the Multicraft control panel. With this, you can manage virtually every aspect of your server. It’s intuitive and easy to navigate, and you shouldn’t have any issues. FTP access is available so you can edit your server files, and there are numerous tutorials to help you out if you have any problems.

Apex Hosting boasts a tidy management dashboard (Image credit: Apex Hosting)

Apex Hosting: Support

Everyone can reach out to the Apex Hosting team via online ticket submission, and those with an active subscription will have access to 24/7 live chat. There is also a selection of Discord servers available where you can chat with other players and receive community support.

But Apex Hosting’s self-help resources are the thing that really stands out. It boasts numerous articles and guides that outline virtually everything you could need to know. Almost every guide is accompanied by a neat YouTube video, which makes things even easier to understand. The knowledge base is also cleverly categorized and easily searchable.

The Knowledge Base contains countless self-help resources (Image credit: Apex Hosting)

Alternatives to Apex Hosting

If uptime and performance are important to you, it could be worth considering Shockbyte . Its Minecraft servers start from just $2.50 per month, making it significantly cheaper than Apex Hosting. It boasts a 100% uptime guarantee, full server management is available, and the 24/7 support services are excellent.

Another popular alternative is ScalaCube , which is a great option for those looking for a free Minecraft server (which Apex Hosting doesn’t offer). Its premium plans are attractive and include unmetered bandwidth, a free website and forum, and one-click support for numerous modpacks.

Final verdict

Apex Hosting is one of the biggest names in the Minecraft hosting industry, and it’s easy to see why. It offers a selection of flexible servers that include unlimited player slots, unlimited storage, and unmetered bandwidth. Its prices are a little high, but the selection of one-click modpack installations, global data center locations, and other advanced features are certainly worth paying for.

The bottom line: If you’re looking for a powerful Minecraft host backed by industry-leading guides and tutorials, Apex Hosting is a great option.