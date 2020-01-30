Bitdefender Antivirus Plus Review

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus is not only easy to use and competitively priced, but it also does a great job of protecting your system from malware, ransomware, and other threats.

Introduction

As Bitdefender’s baseline antivirus program for Windows, Bitdefender Antivirus Plus delivers a wide range of security, scanning, and password management features in a robust antivirus offering. It is easy to use and comes with many of the protection features that people have come to expect from a company with the brand name and reputation of Bitdefender.

Although there may be a few ransomware cleanup issues, and users may feel somewhat restricted in terms of bonus options, this product is highly accurate when it comes to identifying and removing threats from your system using multi-layered antivirus and anti-ransomware protection.

Costs and What’s Covered

Let’s now talk about cost and pricing. This program comes as a basic free edition as well as a plus version. There is also a 30-day free trial for all major Bitdefender packages, so you can try whichever version you like best to see if it does the job for you.

Bitdefender Antivirus Basic

The free version is great as a “set it and forget it” antivirus program, perfect for users who do not want to spend too much time or effort managing their system and online security. This version is simple and easy to use, installing in under a minute once the program runs a quick health check of your system. The check takes two to five minutes to perform, scanning areas where viruses and malware are commonly found, such as temporary Internet files and your operating system directory.

The only hassle with this edition is that you need to create an account to activate the program. Doing so is free and easy, but other antivirus programs allow you to skip this step, and registering with those companies is optional.

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus

As for Bitdefender Antivirus Plus, it is priced at $39 for a one-year license on one device. If you want to purchase it for multiple Windows users, you can get 10 licenses for as little as $71.50. If you lock yourself into a longer-term contract of three years, the total is $162.50 for 10 devices, working out at $5/device per year.

Bitdefender Total Security

We’ll get into what each package gives you in terms of protection, but if you have the budget for it and still want something more comprehensive, Bitdefender’s Total Security package gives you additional firewall, spam, and webcam protection, as well as parental controls and more. It is supported by Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS machines, and it costs $45.50 for a one-year license for five devices, and then $91 per year upon renewal of your subscription.

Antivirus Protection

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus has the following scan modes:

Quick Scan: This checks areas of your system that are most vulnerable or susceptible to infection and can usually be completed in under a minute.

System Scan: This examines everything on your system, as the name suggests. This type of scan can take 1–2 hours to complete, depending on the amount of data you are scanning. However, system scan times fall considerably when you run successive scans over time.

Vulnerability Scan: This runs a few basic checks for outdated or missing application patches, weak passwords, and network issues.

Managed Scan: This option allows you to customize new scan types for specific files and folders.

Depending on the kind of work you do, the types of data you transmit online, and the sensitivity of that data, you can run different scan types with customizable frequency. You can also use some of the security and privacy features we outline over the next few sections.

Antivirus Performance

Bitdefender is no stranger to the top few positions (if not the #1 position) on the protection performance charts of third-party testers and software reviewers.

A real-world protection report from 2018 found that Bitdefender Antivirus Plus blocked 99.8% of threats. A Windows 10 test, also from 2018, found that Bitdefender blocked 100% of test threats. TechRadar found that Antivirus Plus blocked 84% of malicious websites and brand-new dangerous links, which was better than most. However, assessing a program’s ability to combat new threats is somewhat difficult as new threats and vulnerabilities appear daily.

Even when pitted against real-world ransomware samples, Antivirus Plus killed the infection immediately. The Plus version also performed well in advanced tests, successfully identifying and removing malicious ransomware, including ransomware it was seeing for the first time. Files that the ransomware had managed to encrypt were also successfully restored.

Security and Privacy Features

Bitdefender Plus has a number of useful tools and features for users of all types.

Wallet

Bitdefender Plus comes with a password manager called Wallet which can store website credentials, credit card information, WiFi passwords and details, license keys, and additional information such as your name, date of birth, home address, email address, phone number, and more. This makes it easy to safely, securely, and quickly fill out online forms and save time with peace of mind. The Wallet extension can be installed on Chrome, Firefox, and Internet Explorer.

Safepay

The plus package also comes with Safepay, a secure browser that protects online sensitive data transactions such as banking transactions from outside snoopers and malware.

File Shredder

File Shredder is a neat feature that securely deletes files and folders of your choice to make sure that they can never be recovered. It is good for beginners, but the deletion algorithms used by the program cannot be customized for advanced users who may want more control using other enterprise-grade alternatives.

System Impact

Bitdefender Free will take about 1.2GB of your hard drive space. It also adds four new background processes to your ongoing system tasks. Even for the Plus version, unless you have a very outdated machine, you should be able to run it without any noticeable impact on your system’s performance.

Interface

The Bitdefender interface is clean and intuitive. Clearly marked tabs and navigation buttons tell you exactly where you are, what each button does, and how to set up and run the features that you want to use. For novices and pros alike, the standard interfaces are seamless and a pleasure to work with.

Installation and Support

Bitdefender Free can be installed in under a minute once you create an online account. For the Plus version, once you register your email address, you download Antivirus Plus and run the installer. The setup runs smoothly and scans your system to confirm that it is clean.

It also automatically installs important browser extensions and is quickly ready to go, that too without major issues. Once everything is ready, you are greeted with a simple tour that walks you through important tools and features.

Bottom Line

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus is a great tool to keep your system safe and secure from online threats, even new threats that have never before been seen. With its easy-to-use interface, quick and straightforward installation, many useful features, and competitive price, this antivirus program has it all.