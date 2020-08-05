Complete ID review

Complete ID is a decent option for Costco members, especially Executive members, who get a significant discount. That said, Norton LifeLock, IdentityForce, and other top competitors offer more comprehensive security. While Complete ID isn’t the most robust identity theft protection app available, it still provides decent security features at surprisingly affordable rates.

Our series on identity theft protection apps will evaluate the features, pricing options, competition, and the overall value of using each app. However, these are not full hands-on reviews, since evaluating identity theft protection apps is almost impossible. It would require several months of testing, purposefully hacking accounts to see if the protection app works, handing over personally identifiable information, performing multiple credit checks, and risking exposure of the reviewer’s personally identifiable information.

Just as Costco offers excellent prices in exchange for an annual fee, it also offers surprisingly affordable identity protection to Executive, Business, and Gold Star members. Developed by Experian, the company behind IdentityWorks, Complete ID has strong security features and robust insurance coverage to help you avoid financial loss.

All things considered, Complete ID doesn’t match the best identity theft protection apps in terms of features, but it does more than enough to be a good option for Costco members, especially considering how cheap it is.

Plans and pricing

One of the main benefits of Complete ID is its extremely low prices relative to similar platforms. Whether this is worth giving up a better interface and more advanced features ultimately depends on your budget and needs.

IdentityForce and Norton LifeLock, for example, both have excellent designs, helpful information about identity theft, and more powerful security measures. On the other hand, the most comprehensive subscriptions cost $30 per month for LifeLock and $20 per month for IdentityForce. That’s quite the price to pay for a service that many users never end up needing.

In contrast, Complete ID is far more affordable, at $13.99 for Gold Star and Business members and $8.99 per month for executive members. Of course, some of the reduced cost is offset by the annual Costco fee, but membership comes with its own benefits. For example, Executive members pay $120 per year for 2% cashback on purchases, along with access to Complete ID at $8.99 per month.

Furthermore, Complete ID matches many of the features that are available with more expensive services. Like IdentityForce and Norton LifeLock, Complete ID comes with a full $1 million in insurance coverage, a reliable monthly credit score, and robust credit monitoring at the three major credit bureaus. Keep in mind that getting a Norton LifeLock subscription could be significantly more expensive than paying for a Costco Executive membership and $8.99 per month for Complete ID.

Complete ID costs $8.99 per month for Executive members and $13.99 per month for Business and Gold Star (Image credit: Complete ID)

Interface

Complete ID matches up well against many other apps in terms of features, but its interface doesn’t quite compare to the competition. The website design makes Complete ID look more like a tax service or credit score platform than an identity theft protection provider, especially compared to Norton LifeLock and other sleek alternatives.

That said, the website does a good enough job of making the site’s features accessible and helping users find what they’re looking for. Unfortunately, there’s no setup wizard or assistant to teach new subscribers about the platform. That said, the Complete ID FAQ is a good place to start if you run into any technical problems or other issues.

The FAQ has helpful information covering a variety of common questions and concerns (Image credit: Complete ID)

Features

Living up to its name, Complete ID is a comprehensive identity theft protection that has all the basic tools you need to keep your identity safe. Notable features include address change alerts, criminal record monitoring, and credit reporting, along with monthly credit scores. Trained specialists are also available for consultations in case you have more complicated questions.

Complete ID matches its top competitors with $1 million in insurance against identity theft. This is an excellent value given the affordable pricing of Complete ID relative to many similar services. While it’s missing a few advanced tools that are available with Norton LifeLock and other robust platforms, Complete ID is more than sufficient for most users.

Complete ID provides comprehensive monitoring to help you stay ahead of threats to your identity (Image credit: Complete ID)

The competition

Complete ID is an excellent alternative to well-known identity theft apps, beating them by a wide margin on price while matching most of their features. It’s a natural choice if you’re already a Costco member and one of the best reasons to become a member if you aren’t.

A few other services like IdentityForce and Norton LifeLock have certain advantages if you’re looking for the best provider regardless of price. That being said, Complete ID is tough to beat in terms of overall value.

Final verdict

All things considered, Complete ID is a decent identity theft protection service that provides powerful tools for the price. If you aren’t currently protecting yourself from identity theft, Complete ID can significantly upgrade your security and help you avoid threats. Its comprehensive monitoring and expert consultations are more than enough for most users.

As mentioned, IdentityForce and Norton LifeLock are two leading options in this space and are undeniably more robust and aesthetically pleasing than Complete ID. They’re currently the best options if you want the absolute best protection. But for most users, particularly Costco members, Complete ID is the best value in the identity theft protection industry.