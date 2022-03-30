EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is a popular data recovery program that works well and has a high recovery rate, but it’s also very expensive compared to the alternatives.

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is popular data recovery software that’s widely used by both personal and business customers. It enables the streamlined recovery of accidentally lost files and data on both Windows and Mac devices.

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard review: Snapshot

With EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard, you won’t have any trouble finding and restoring lost or accidentally deleted files. That is, as long as you’re happy to wait for its slow scans and pay its high license fees.

On the plus side, EaseUS boasts a very attractive user interface. It’s highly functional, and you won’t need any special skills to use it. Scanned files are cleverly categorized, enabling you to find and preview them before restoring the ones you want to with the click of your mouse.

It’s much more expensive than alternatives like Disk Drill and Stellar Data Recovery , but it could be worth using if you’re happy to pay more for a beginner-friendly, no-frills program.

Remember, the free version enables you to restore up to 2GB, which makes it a great way to test EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard.

Score: 4/5

Read on for our full and detailed review.

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard’s competitors

How does EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard compare to its main competitors?

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard key features

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is quite expensive, but it makes up for it by bringing a load of great features to the table.

For starters, its user interface is excellent. It’s beginner friendly and designed for those with little technical experience. The lack of quick and deep scan options will be a concern for advanced users, but the simplicity here is excellent.

On top of this, all recovered files are clearly organized and easy to restore. You can view files by category, such as image, document, and video. Lost and deleted files are separated into their own folders, and you can preview most files before restoring them.

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard also enables you to choose exactly what you want to scan. Your internal drives will be listed, along with any connected external storage devices. You can also select a specific folder pathway to scan if you know where your lost files were located.

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard: Key features and highlights

Another standout feature is EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard’s availability across Windows and Mac operating systems. You will need a separate license for each, but there’s a free version that enables you to restore 2GB of files available for both. It’s also worth noting that EaseUS offers Android and iOS data recovery software through its MobiSaver app .

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard supports various types of file recovery. At the base level, it enables you to find and restore accidentally deleted files from your recycle bin or formatted drives. It also works for things like files that are encrypted after a malware attack and, for the Mac version, lost iTunes and Time Machine backups.

Last, but certainly not least, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard comes with a selection of built-in file repair tools. Sometimes, recovered photo and video files can’t be played after recovery. These tools are designed to fix the damage causing this problem, enabling you to view them as normal.

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard - What’s new?

EaseUS regularly releases new editions of its Data Recovery Wizard. The latest version, Edition 14.4, was released in September 2021. At least two updated versions have been released every year since 2010.

The latest release added surprisingly few features. It corrected a problem recovering .swf files and added support for .hwp files. It also improved the recovery quality for NTFS file systems. The previous release was more comprehensive, though, adding the modern user interface that EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is becoming known for.

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard - Pricing

EaseUS Data Wizard Recovery is available for both Windows and Mac operating systems. There’s a free option available for both which enables you to recover up to 2GB of data, although the Mac option is a little limited.

There are two Windows licenses available. The Pro license (From $69.95 per month) enables you to recover unlimited data, while the Pro+Bootable Media license (From $99.90 per month) adds the ability to boot your system with a downloadable WinPE.

There’s only one license available for Mac users, which costs $89.95 per month. It enables unlimited data recovery and supports various media types, including Time Machine and iTunes backups. It also enables you to create a bootable USB drive or recover data to the cloud.

All premium licenses come with a 30-day free trial that enables you to test the program and scan for lost files. However, you will need a paid license to actually recover these files. You will need a separate license for each device you need to recover, which can make it expensive. Annual subscriptions attract discounts of over 80%, and lifetime licenses are also available for the two Pro plans.

Testing EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard

A good data recovery program needs to do two things—scanning for lost files in a fast, efficient manner that doesn’t affect the performance of your device, and effectively restoring lost files without corrupting them. To test EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard, we downloaded it and ran a scan on our Windows test computer.

How easy is it to run a file recovery scan with EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard?

Downloading EaseUS is a very straightforward process, and it shouldn’t take you more than a couple of minutes. The Windows app is very attractive, with an intuitive, beginner-friendly layout. On the main dashboard, you will be able to select from a number of recovery options.

The EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Windows app is well designed and intuitive (Image credit: EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard)

All of the available disk drives will be listed. This includes any external drives, which EaseUS does a great job of recovering lost data from. If you’re in a hurry and know where the lost files were located, you can even specify a file location.

We began with a scan of our main Windows hard drive. It was quite slow, and it took more than 30 minutes to complete our first scan. There are no quick or deep scan options, and we recovered just over 4200 lost files. It also drew a sizable amount of computer resources, but this shouldn’t be a problem unless you’re using a cheap or outdated device.

On the plus side, lost and deleted files were categorized separately. Both can be sorted by file type and extension, enabling you to find your lost files in a fast and efficient manner. On top of this, you can preview files before restoring them, which is useful to help ensure you’re restoring what you want to.

Alternatives to EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is an effective option for finding and restoring lost or accidentally deleted files, but it is quite expensive. Luckily, there are plenty of alternatives on the market.

One popular option is Disk Drill, which has an excellent free-forever license and a very affordable premium lifetime license. It’s available for both Windows and Mac devices, although there’s no mobile support. Additionally, it can be used to recover external storage drives, digital camera memory, SD cards, and more.

Along with its excellent data recovery features, Disk Drill offers a range of other system management and optimization tools, including partitioning and disk cloning tools. It does support a relatively small number of file types (200+), but this will be more than enough for most users.

Stellar Data Recovery offers a wide selection of data recovery solutions for Windows, Mac, and iOS users. Its programs are highly targeted at specific use cases, and there are free versions and various premium versions with different features.

Premium plans start from as little as $49.99 per year, making Stellar twice as affordable as EaseUS. It also boasts phone support, along with both quick and deep scan options.

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard: Final verdict

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard has an excellent reputation in the data recovery world, and rightly so. It’s extremely easy to use, and its intuitive desktop interface is specially designed for those with little tech experience.

For starters, EaseUS enables you to find both lost and accidentally deleted files. Any files that are found are displayed on the main dashboard, where you can view them by file type and/or location. You can also preview most files before restoring them, ensuring they aren’t corrupted or damaged.

On the downside, EaseUS’s scans were quite slow. There were no quick or deep scan options, which was a little disappointing. However, you can specify a folder pathway for scanning if you know where the lost files were located, which will speed things up a bit.

It’s also very expensive when compared to most of the alternatives, especially as each license only supports a single device. However, its free license enables up to 2GB of lost file recovery, which is more than enough to test it.

The bottom line: If you’re looking for a straightforward, easy-to-use file recovery program and are happy to pay EaseUS Data Recovery’s elevated prices, we’d highly recommend giving it a try.

