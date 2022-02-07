With its instant access to Usenet content via a browser-based interface, Easynews represents one of the simplest ways to get the files you need, and its speeds aren’t too shabby either.

The best Usenet providers offer fast, unlimited access to the immense library of text and binary content that’s been uploaded to the Usenet network. Easynews is one such Usenet provider offering unlimited access to Usenet via its servers in the US, Netherlands, and Germany.

Our Easynews review looks at whether it’s the best way to search through and download the content on Usenet. While user discussion via Usenet newsgroups has all but vanished since the advent of web-based forums and social media, Usenet is still a popular service for people sharing files online. Easynews is an interesting way to access Usenet because it includes a browser-based interface to Usenet.

Easynews: Plans and pricing

Easynews has three plans—Classic, Plus, and Big Gig. All plans have a 14-day free trial. A VPN is included in the Big Gig plan, whereas it’s an add-on that costs $2.99 on the other plans.

Easynews distinguishes data transfer made via its website (via HTTP) and a Usenet client (via NNTP). This is the biggest differentiator between the plans, as the Big Gig plan includes unlimited data via NNTP. This costs an additional $9.95 per month on the cheaper plans.

So, Easynews’ cheapest unlimited plan costs $19.93 per month, making it pricier than most of the competition.

Easynews plans and pricing Classic Plus Big Gig Price/month $9.98 $14.97 $29.94* Monthly transfer 20GB 40GB 150GB Connections 60 60 Unlimited Unlimited NNTP $9.95 $9.95 Included VPN $2.99 $2.99 Included

*After the initial first 3 months, which is priced at $9.99/month.

Easynews Features

Many Usenet providers only sell access to their servers. Then you have to use a software client to connect to them. Easynews is different, as it includes a powerful browser-based interface you can use to search for files and even download them through your browser.

Because of the browser-based interface, you could technically get by using Easynews without standalone Usenet software at all. But though you can search through the threads on text-based newsgroups using the browser-based interface, note that there’s no way to post new replies to them or create new threads, and speeds are slower.

Binary retention refers to how long a provider keeps Usenet files on its servers. Longer binary retention means you’re more likely you’ll be able to find the content you need.

Easynews has a massive 4,912+ day binary retention, so most files that have been uploaded over the past 13.5 years are archived. This is on par with the best Usenet servers available today.

Image 1 of 3 Easynews represents one of the simplest ways to search and download content on Usenet. (Image credit: Easynews) Image 2 of 3 Thanks to the long binary retention rates of Easynews, you can still find open-source software uploaded over a decade ago. (Image credit: Easynews) Image 3 of 3 Searches accept wildcards, so power users can quickly find the files they need. (Image credit: Easynews)

Advanced Usenet search

The advanced search feature of Easynews’ web-based interface is particularly powerful, allowing you to filter your search by file type, extension, size, and even video format.

Besides binary searches, you can perform text and group searches to find Usenet discussions on the topics that interest you.

Easynews: Interface and in-use

Easynews lives up to its name by being one of the most accessible ways to access Usenet. As soon as you sign up, you can search Usenet and download files through the website interface. Go to the website interface, search for a file, and it’s available for immediate download. This is a lot easier than installing and setting up Usenet client software.

Instead of downloading files directly, you have the option to get an NZB file that can be imported into your Usenet client software. Using this method, with the unlimited transfer add-on or the Big Gig plan, you can download an unlimited amount of content each month.

When downloading a Linux ISO through the web interface, we got an average speed of 3MB/s. Downloading through NNPT using open-source Usenet client SABnzbd , we averaged 10MB/s, which meant that the connection to Easynews was using 100% of the bandwidth we had Cavailable.

We can be sure, then, that Easynews is able to deliver speeds of at least 10MB/s, which is pretty fast, as long as you use NNTP to download. If you have a faster internet connection, you will be able to get even more speed. It’s notable, though, that you’ll need to use a Usenet client to get full speeds, as downloading directly through Easynews’ browser interface is certainly slower.

By using a Usenet client instead of your browser, you can get faster speeds. (Image credit: Easynews)

Easynews: Support

Easynews has a bare-bones support section on its website. It doesn’t include screenshots or in-depth guides on how to work with Usenet, but there are some useful articles on troubleshooting certain networking errors you might come across when using the service.

Directly contacting support can be done through an email ticketing system. Don’t expect a quick reply, though—it takes up to five working days to get a response. By that time, you may have already been able to fix your issue by researching solutions online.

Easynews has around 50 support articles that should help you troubleshoot any issues you have with your service. (Image credit: Easynews )

Security

Easynews has SSL support on all plans. But for even better security, you can use PrivadoVPN , free with the Big Gig plan and just $2.99 with cheaper plans. This will keep your online activities completely private from your ISP or anyone else monitoring your internet activities.

Though you could use any of the best VPNs to perform the same function, PrivadoVPN is a solid option, with 321 servers in 46 countries, a failsafe kill switch, and a simple, unassuming interface.

PrivadoVPN has a few useful features, such as a kill switch and auto connect upon app launch. (Image credit: Easynews)

Alternatives to Easynews

Easynews’ standout feature is its useful browser-based interface, but if that doesn’t interest you, then you can get a much cheaper service from UsenetServer . As UsenetServer operates on the same Usenet backbone as Easynews, the speed and file availability are comparable, too.

Tweaknews is another good option that’s fast and has excellent file retention. You might want to choose Tweaknews over Easynews if you prefer to pay only for the data you use, as block subscription pricing is available.

Final verdict

Easynews initially looks like a hard sell because of its relatively high pricing, but its excellent browser-based interface will appeal to inexperienced Usenet users who haven’t got to grips with Usenet indexers or Usenet clients like SABnzbd and NZBGet .

Throw in its fast download speeds via NNTP, 4,912+ binary retention rate, and optional unlimited data transfer, and Easynews is a compelling choice for new users.