Editor X website builder review

With its advanced developer tools and highly customizable builder, Editor X stands out as one of the most powerful website builders that we’ve seen.

With its advanced developer tools and highly customizable builder, Editor X stands out as one of the most powerful website builders that we’ve seen.

Editor X is the new developer-friendly website builder by Wix, which sits at the top of our list of the best website builders. In our Editor X review, we take a closer look at the features that make this platform unique, and explore whether it’s worth using.

Editor X review: Snapshot

Released in early 2021 by the Wix team, the Editor X website builder aims to deliver more powerful developer tools and more advanced customization than most other website builders.

So far, it has accomplished this. You will find features like full code editing, custom API compatibility, and the ability to create and manage databases. However, all these extra features can make Editor X a little difficult to use.

Therefore, if you don’t have much technical knowledge, we recommend a more beginner-friendly alternative, like Wix or Squarespace. But for the developers out there, Editor X presents as one of the best options that we’ve seen.

Score: 4.5/5

Read on for our full and detailed review.

Editor X’s competitors

How does Editor X compare to its main competitors? Editor X Wix Squarespace Score 4.5/5 4.5/5 4/5 Pros - Excellent selection of developer tools - Industry-leading design flexibility - API and database support - Large range of website templates - Attractive drag-and-drop editor - Streamlined app integrations - Great ecommerce tools for online selling - Attractive themes - 14-day free trial Cons - Not the best option for beginners - Templates and apps are limited for now - Can be confusing to get started with - Quite expensive compared to some other options - No free forever plan - Site editor takes a while to get used to Verdict With its advanced developer tools and highly customizable builder, Editor X stands out as one of the most powerful website builders we’ve seen. Wix is known as one of the world’s leading website builders, and its powerful editor stands out as one of the best we’ve used. The Squarespace website builder is highly functional, and it’s a great option for both ecommerce and blogging. View deals Visit site Visit site Visit site

Editor X: Key features

Editor X is a powerful website builder boasting some of the best features that we’ve seen. The drag-and-drop editor is packed full of advanced design tools, and there are loads of extras to help you create your site.

For starters, Editor X has 28 excellent templates. This might seem like a small number, but they are extremely flexible. Rather than providing a rigid design that you have to stick to, they give you a basic framework that you can use to create your dream site. Alternatively, you can start with a blank canvas, and build your website from the ground up.

On top of this, the development tools are excellent. You will have full database and API access, enabling you to connect third-party platforms through custom APIs. The design of your site can be fine-tuned by editing your base code files, and there are many more specialized tools that you might like to use.

Editor X: Key features and highlights

Image 1 of 5 There are 28 templates that you can base your site on (Image credit: Editor X) Image 2 of 5 Editor X offers plenty of dev tools, including various database creation and management tools (Image credit: Editor X) Image 3 of 5 Editor X is compatible with many of the apps in the Wix App Market (Image credit: Editor X) Image 4 of 5 There are many collaboration tools to help you create your website (Image credit: Editor X) Image 5 of 5 Editor X comes with everything that you need to start an online store (Image credit: Editor X)

Another great thing about Editor X is its compatibility with the Wix App Market. Here, you will find more than 250 apps covering everything from marketing and dropshipping to blogging and analytics. On the downside, not every app in the Wix App Market will work with Editor X—yet. The company has plans to ensure compatibility across the board, so you can expect this in the near future.

You will also benefit from excellent real-time collaboration tools that enable you and your team members to work on your site at the same time. You can leave notes on the canvas for your colleagues, and every user can be assigned roles and access permissions.

Last but not least, there are numerous online selling tools to help you create a new ecommerce store. Noteworthy features here include the ability to sell subscriptions and memberships, an integrated booking system, and full live-chat capabilities so your customers can contact you.

Editor X: What’s new in 2022?

Editor X was released in February 2021, so the entire platform is relatively new to the market. However, the company continues to make updates, adding extra functionality and more templates.

Editor X is owned by Wix, which has a great track record of releasing updates as required. You can also expect more of the apps in the Wix Marketplace to become compatible with Editor X moving forward.

Editor X: Pricing

Editor X has a basic free-forever plan that you can use to test the platform. To add a custom domain and unlock the full potential of the editor, you will need to upgrade to a premium subscription.

There are three website-specific options here, with prices ranging from $22 to $49 a month for an annual subscription. Along with these, there are three Business and eCommerce plans, which will cost you between $29 to $219 a month with annual payments. There’s also a custom Enterprise option for large stores with advanced needs.

Editor X’s pricing plans Plan type/feature Free Essential Extra Ultra Launch Boost Scale Wix - Basic Plan Squarespace - Basic Plan Cost per month Free $28 $42 $57 $35 $84 $249 $14 $16 Cost per year Free $264 (Save 21%) $420 (Save 17%) $588 (Save 14%) $348 (Save 17%) $828 (Save 18%) $2,628 (Save 12%) $168 $144 (Save 25%) Free domain name ✖ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Priority support ✖ ✖ ✖ ✔ ✖ ✔ ✔ ✖ ✖ Ecommerce tools ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✖ ✖ Custom reporting ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ ✔ ✖ ✖

Testing Editor X

It’s important to understand how well a website builder functions before paying costly subscription fees. To test Editor X, we created our own website, and explored every aspect of the editor and associated management tools.

How easy is it to create a website with Editor X?

Editor X is one of the most versatile website builders that we’ve seen (Image credit: Editor X)

To get started with Editor X, you simply need to create a free account. Select from any of the 28 templates, or start with a blank canvas to create your site from the ground up. The drag-and-drop editor is extremely powerful, with some of the most advanced customization tools seen among website builders.

At the top of the editor, you will find a menu that enables you to add elements, pages, layers, and more. You can specify the size of the editing window to see how your website will appear on different devices, and you can even add custom breakpoints to ensure that things act exactly the way they are supposed to.

Entering Dev Mode unlocks even more powerful features. You can add your own custom code, connect custom APIs, and take advantage of various development tools. These tend to be quite advanced, though, so it’s probably best to stick with the standard editor if you’re inexperienced.

How good is Editor X’s support?

Academy X contains a selection of editing tools designed to help you get the most out of the platform (Image credit: Editor X)

Editor X shares a customer service team with Wix, offering 24/7 phone and email support. But if you would like to speak with a support agent via phone, you will have to request a callback through the integrated chatbot.

We tested this and were faced with a 30-minute wait. So, we opted to book a callback a couple of days later. The slow response times are somewhat concerning, but the agent we spoke with was knowledgeable, and could answer even the most technical questions that we had.

Another major positive is Editor X’s excellent self-help resources. You will find many tutorials and guides in the extensive Help Center. The Academy X training center is designed to help people learn more about the editor and its power. There’s even an active community forum that you could turn to for answers.

Alternatives to Editor X

Editor X is great, but major competitors like Squarespace and Wix have plenty to bring to the table too.

For example, Editor X only comes with 28 templates. Wix has almost 1,000 designs in its theme library, and there are options for websites of all shapes and sizes. Squarespace has more than 100 designs, and these are all professionally-made and regularly updated.

That said, Editor X offers development opportunities that neither Wix or Squarespace can come close to. You can have full code access, integrate custom APIs, and more. Wix has limited developer tools, and Squarespace has virtually none.

When it comes to customer service, Editor X shares a support team with Wix, and it’s impossible to separate the two. Squarespace's support leaves a little to be desired, with limited-hours live chat and no phone service.

Wix and Squarespace are similarly priced, but Editor X is significantly more expensive. However, the value for money on offer is excellent for those looking for a developer-friendly website builder.

Editor X’s features compared to the competition Editor X Wix Squarespace Templates 28 ~1,000 100+ Code editing Yes Basic No Support 24/7 email and phone callbacks 24/7 email and phone callbacks Email, business hours live chat Basic plan $28 a month $14 a month $16 a month

Editor X: Final verdict

All things considered, Editor X is one of the most powerful website builders on the market. It is a little expensive, but its focus on developer tools makes it stand out.

That said, Editor X is far from the most beginner-friendly platform available. You will need at least some level of technical knowledge to be able to use it to its full potential, and it can take a while to get used to.

But on the plus side, it comes with everything that you need to create virtually any type of website. There are great ecommerce tools and various apps in the Wix App Market that you can use to add functionality to your site.

Ultimately, we recommend taking a look at Editor X if you’re looking for an advanced builder that you can fully harness the power of. But if you just want to get a site online quickly, go for a more beginner-friendly alternative, like Wix or Squarespace.

Further reading on website builders and web hosting

If you’re not convinced that Editor X is right for your needs, consider taking a look at our guides to the best small business website builders, and the best ecommerce website builders. You might also like to check out our top 10 tips for making your first website.

Another option is WordPress, via a WordPress website builder and the best WordPress hosting: ensure your chosen host is one of the best web hosting services for top performance, support, and more.