Egnyte is a cloud-based storage and collaboration tool that’s good for larger businesses looking for fine-grained control of user permissions, end-to-end encryption, and a wide selection of third-party app integrations.

Egnyte is an enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) service akin to Dropbox Business and OneDrive for Business. Teams can collaborate on documents remotely and keep an online backup of files, making their jobs easier to perform.

In our Egnyte review, we test all the features of the software to see whether it’s the best cloud storage for businesses today.

Egnyte is a cloud storage solution with real-time collaboration features (Image credit: Egnyte)

Egnyte: Plans and pricing

Egnyte has a Team plan for companies with 1-10 employees, a Business plan for companies with 10-100 employees, and an Enterprise plan for companies with 50 or more employees.

The Team plan costs $10/user/month and includes 1 TB of online storage. It incorporates the most important features of a cloud storage service, such as mobile/desktop apps, global file access policies, and password-protected links.

If you move up to the $20/user/month Business plan, you also get support for multi-factor authentication, password policies, and audit reporting.

The bespoke Enterprise plan includes role-based admin, Active Directory integration, encryption key management, and additional security controls. You also get priority support and 50 GB of shared cloud storage per user. For exact pricing on this plan, you’ll need to call the company.

For multi-factor authentication, you’ll need at least the Egnyte Business plan (Image credit: Egnyte)

Features

Egnyte has granular permissions, allowing you to easily create secure folders that are only accessible by particular groups in your organization. You can use role-based administration to set up administrators, editors, and viewers. Admins can mandate two-step login processes and run reports to see the current status of files. An Activity Stream shows recent file actions, such as uploads, deletions, and comments.

Egnyte offers deep integration with many partner apps, including DocuSign, Salesforce, Office 365, and G Suite. From within the Egnyte web UI, you have the choice to open and edit documents in these third-party apps. When the document is saved, the changes will be reflected in the cloud.

Sharing files securely is also easy. You can protect shared links with a password, set a date when links will expire, and get a notification when links are opened.

Egnyte has a range of reporting tools that you can use to get a high-level view of your cloud (Image credit: Egnyte)

Interface and in use

The Egnyte web interface is intuitive, offering you quick access to all the files that you have stored in the cloud. Common file types can be viewed within the web application, and there are many integrations with other popular software, such as Trello, AutoCAD, SharePoint Online, SAP, G Suite, Slack, and Salesforce.

You can download desktop apps for Windows and macOS. Once you’re logged in, the Egnyte drive appears on your system as a new networked drive. The desktop apps are similar to OneDrive, Dropbox, and Google Drive in that they’re quite simple in scope and are used to keep files in sync with the cloud. You will mainly work with Egnyte through your web browser.

Egnyte’s mobile apps are similarly easy to use, allowing you to open and edit any content stored on the Egnyte cloud. You can view Office documents and PDFs within the mobile app, but to edit them, you’ll need third-party software.

Egnyte has a clean, modern user interface design (Image credit: Egnyte)

Support

Egnyte has a useful Helpdesk, community forum, and support section on its website. The app interface has a built-in help system that’s packed with useful articles and guides.

Though Egnyte has 24/7 support, the priority and assistance type that you get depends on the plan you’re on. The standard Office plan has support by ticket, the Business plan adds telephone support, and the Enterprise plan gets you priority case submission.

Egnyte’s website has a useful Helpdesk section (Image credit: Egnyte)

Security

Egnyte’s data centers have 24-hour surveillance and biometric access controls and can withstand natural disasters like earthquakes. When your files are in transit, they’re protected by AES 256-bit encryption. In fact, Egnyte uses end-to-end encryption, which means your files are never decrypted on the server.

You can set up two-factor authentication, so your employees will have to enter a security code in addition to their usual details if they’re logging in from an unrecognized device for the first time. On the Enterprise plan, you can use a single sign-on service, such as Okta, OneLogin, or AWS SSO.

With Egnyte, you can generate reports of all logins that meet particular criteria (Image credit: Egnyte)

The competition

Tresorit is another enterprise cloud storage solution that’s serious about security. Similarly priced to Egnyte, it offers zero-knowledge end-to-end encryption and a slick, modern interface. However, Egnyte has better integration with third-party apps and gives you more reporting tools at your disposal.

If you’re willing to consider hosting your own cloud storage solution, open-source Nextcloud is a serious contender. It offers virtually all the same features as Egnyte, it’s significantly cheaper to set up and run, and it’s highly secure.

Final verdict

Egnyte is the complete package. It’s a powerful enterprise file synchronization and sharing system with selective sync, granular folder permissions, and a rich library of add-ons and integrations with third-party apps. Its security features are strong, with end-to-end encryption, SSO integration, and two-factor authentication.

There are certainly cheaper cloud storage solutions available, but none of them offer the advanced security, clean apps, and fine-grain use management features of Egnyte. We rank it as one of the best cloud storage and file management solutions for businesses available today.