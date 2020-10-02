Experian IdentityWorks is an affordable identity theft monitoring service and provides up-to-date status on your identity indicators. However, its mobile app and customer support service both require improvement.

Financial professionals will recognize Experian as a leading provider of credit reports in the United States. They’ve now applied their expertise to develop two identity theft protection applications: IDnotify and IdentityWorks. Identity theft poses a genuine threat to livelihood as it can damage healthy credit scores and make creditors more hesitant to offer loans.

Experian recommends IdentityWorks as its leading product for identity protection because it conducts more comprehensive web searches to identify data breaches than IDnotify.

In this Experian IdentityWorks review, we’ll discuss whether this application is among the best identity theft protection available on the market today. We’ve evaluated all aspects of Experian’s IdentityWorks service so you can decide whether it meets your needs as an individual or family.

Experian provides a comprehensive identity theft detection service (Image credit: Experian)

Experian IdentityWorks: Plans and pricing

All Experian’s plans begin with a 30-day free trial (Image credit: Experian)

Experian’s IdentityWork pricing is structured around the number of people you want to protect and the level of protection you require. Plans exist for one adult, one adult and up to 10 children, or two adults and up to 10 children. Once you have chosen the number of people you intend to protect, you select the level of protection you require: Plus or Premium. Every plan offers a 30-day free trial.

Both types of protection include a $500,000 reimbursement in case of identity theft, advice from a fraud resolution specialist, and surveillance of the web (including the dark web) for identity signifiers or fraudulent identity changes. Premium protection further monitors general financial activity, payday loan claims, identity verification requests, sex offenders registries, court records, and social media activity.

One adult can subscribe to the Plus plan for $9.99/mo or the Premium plan for $19.99/mo. One adult and up to 10 children are protected by the Plus plan for $14.99/mo or the Premium plan for $24.99/mo. Add a second adult to that and pay $19.99/mo for the Plus plan or $29.99/mo for the Premium plan.

Experian IdentityWorks: Features

Experian IdentityWorks cannot prevent identity theft. It can simply monitor the web for indicators your identity has been stolen. The application has a range of features that successfully identify fraudulent claims on your identity, which we’ll discuss in detail below.

Experian’s credit monitoring service checks if any new bank accounts have been registered and looks for discrepancies in account balances, inconsistent credit use, and FICO score changes. Premium members are monitored via all three credit bureaus, whereas Plus users are only monitored by Experian.

Credit score monitoring is inclusive to both the Plus and Premium service. Whereas Plus users only receive a quarterly credit score based on Experian’s evaluation, Premium users receive their score from the three credit bureaus quarterly and receive Experian-generated estimations of current FICO score daily.

CreditLock assesses whether anyone has tried to fraudulently access their FICO score or if institutions are requesting the FICO score for fraudulent loan requests.

Experian’s Dark Web Surveillance feature monitors the dark web, looking for evidence of identity breaches that have left your personal details exposed. They see if personal details, including your social security number, bank account details, medical ID, identification documents, and card details are freely available or for sale on the dark web.

Receive email or text alerts as soon as fraud is detected, as well as a weekly fraud report detailing all uncovered in the prior week.

Experian IdentityWorks: Interface and in use

Experian IdentityWorks is incredibly easy to use and has an intuitive interface that makes all financial information accessible. Once you’ve signed up, you’ll be presented with the IdentityWorks web console. All specifics are readily accessible and easy to navigate to from the web console’s tabs, which are presented at the top of the window, like a menu bar. If you require more comprehensive information, a few clicks will reveal complete data sets, including payment and credit histories.

An IdentityWorks mobile app is available on both Apple and Android’s web stores. Essential information, including credit score and recent credit reports, is available on the app. You can enable notifications to receive fraud alerts through it. However, in-depth fraud reports are only available via the web console, which seems somewhat inappropriate for an identity theft protection service.

Experian IdentityWorks: Support

Experian IdentityWorks offers less comprehensive customer service than some of its competitors, such as LifeLock, which has 24/7 support available via all channels. No phone chat, email, or live chat support is available. IdentityWorks customers with an inquiry can only get help via the web portal, and only between 6 am and 9 pm PST, Monday to Friday or 8 am and 5 pm PST, Saturday and Sunday.

Experian IdentityWorks: Security

Experian IdentityWorks contains more personal information than most other applications because it must know everything about you to effectively monitor identity theft. In light of this, users who are very conscientious of data privacy will likely consider some of Experian’s data security practices undesirable.

Users can choose to enable two-factor authentication for logins via the mobile app and web portal to further secure their data. However, as a company with servers in the United States, it must make all personal data available to federal authorities if there is a request. Additionally, users must actively choose to stop Experian sharing data like IP addresses and cookies with third-party advertisers.

The competition

LifeLock’s service is comparable to IdentityWork’s Premium service, as it also monitors loan requests, court records, sex offender registries, credit score, and social media accounts. However, LifeLock also includes 24/7 customer service, available via live chat, email, or phone. As LifeLock is a Norton 360 partner, enhanced computer security is included in its package for the same price as Experian’s $29.99/mo plan for two adults and up to 10 children.

IdentityForce beats IdentityWorks on freebies, as it offers two months free (instead of Experian’s 30 days) when users opt for the annual subscription.

However, only IdentityWorks allows users to freeze their Experian credit score from third-party requests.

Final verdict

Both Experian’s IdentityWorks Plus and Premium plans offer substantial protection from identity theft, and their pricing is among the most competitive in the market. IdentityWorks’ web interface is extremely intuitive to use, making it a perfect financial monitoring service for someone with limited financial experience.

Disadvantages include a mobile application that doesn’t allow you to access up-to-date fraud information and very limited customer support. However, IdentityWorks is a very suitable service for its price point.