IdentityForce offers an incredible value for identity theft and credit monitoring. It comes with a laundry list of features, including up to $1 million in insurance coverage and 24/7 support.

IdentityForce is one of the best identity theft protection services on the market. The service includes a massive trove of features to protect you from everything from payday loan scams to online threats to identity fraud. Plus, IdentityForce offers credit monitoring for all three major agencies and a simulator tool to help you improve your credit score.

So, is this identity theft service worth the money? In our IdentityForce review, we’ll help you decide.

IdentityForce offers identity protection and advanced credit monitoring tools (Image credit: IdentityForce)

IdentityForce: Plans and pricing

IdentityForce offers two plans for individuals, both of which come with up to $1 million in insurance if your identity is stolen. The UltraSecure plan costs $17.95 per month or $179.50 per year and includes identity theft monitoring only. The UltraSecure+Credit plan costs $23.95 per month or $239.50 per year and adds quarterly credit reports and a credit improvement simulator. IdentityForce also offers business solutions, although pricing is by quote only.

IdentityForce offers two subscription plans (Image credit: IdentityForce)

IdentityForce: Features

IdentityForce is packed with features to help protect your identity. To start, the service monitors credit databases, court records, criminal databases, and sex offender registries to make sure no one other than you is using your social security number. If a bank or payday lender requests a credit report for your social security number, for example, you’ll get an alert immediately.

Another benefit to this service is that it helps prevent your online identity from being stolen. IdentityForce can monitor social media accounts and flag profane or violent posts that may indicate your account has been compromised. It also crawls the dark web so that you’re aware when your personal information has been stolen and is potentially being put up for sale.

Importantly, IdentityForce functions as a standalone anti-malware software. On your computer, the software automatically flags suspicious websites and protects data you enter online from being stolen. If you install the IdentityForce mobile app, it can scan your phone for spyware and warn you about spoofed WiFi networks that could be used to steal your information. The software doesn’t include a VPN or password manager, but it’s pretty powerful nonetheless.

IdentityForce really shines if you sign up for credit monitoring. This additional service gives you access to quarterly credit reports from Experian, Transunion, and Equifax, the three major credit agencies. Plus, you get a credit improvement simulator, which enables you to see how taking out a loan or running a credit check will impact your credit score.

IdentityForce includes credit reports from the three major credit agencies if you sign up for an UltraSecure+Credit plan (Image credit: IdentityForce)

There’s one more key feature to IdentityForce: up to $1 million in insurance coverage. This coverage doesn’t come with any deductible, and it can be used to repay all out-of-pocket expenses associated with identity theft as well as lost wages.

IdentityForce: Interface and in use

Most of IdentityForce’s features can be accessed through the web interface or mobile app (for iOS and Android). Navigating your account is simple, and data is divided into tabs for alerts, credit monitoring, and transaction history. To get the most out of IdentityForce, you’ll need to link your bank and credit card accounts so that the service can track them.

Link your financial accounts to enable IdentityForce to monitor them for suspicious activity (Image credit: IdentityForce)

Within the alerts tab, you can easily check on any active notifications about suspicious activity, such as a new financial account being opened by someone passing as you. Alerts can be sent by any combination of phone, text, or email, and we didn’t find the service to be overly active about sending notifications.

The credit monitoring tools are particularly nice. In addition to a dashboard showing your credit scores at each of the three major agencies over time, you get a calendar view showing your on-time (or late) bill payments for the past two years.

IdentityForce: Support

IdentityForce offers 24/7 phone support, whether you just have a question or have had your identity stolen. If you do have to recover a stolen identity, specialists at IdentityForce offer a white-glove service that includes making calls and filling out forms on your behalf.

IdentityForce offers 24/7 phone support (Image credit: IdentityForce)

IdentityForce: Security

IdentityForce helps keep your account secure with two-factor authentication. While this might seem like a no-brainer for an identity theft service, many competing providers don’t have any similar account security features in place. In addition, any sensitive personal data that you add to your account is protected with 256-bit AES encryption.

IdentityForce uses two-factor authentication to protect your account (Image credit: IdentityForce)

The competition

IdentityForce’s main competition is Norton Lifelock. This service arguably offers more bang for your buck if you’re just interested in identity monitoring. It matches almost all the monitoring features that IdentityForce offers, plus a VPN, for $14.99 per month.

However, if you want $1 million in insurance coverage or full credit reporting from Lifelock, you’ll need a premium plan that costs $34.99 per month. In that case, IdentityForce’s UltraSecure+Credit plan is a much better deal.

Final verdict

IdentityForce is one of the most capable identity theft prevention and credit monitoring services available. The monitoring features are extremely comprehensive, and we liked that you can get access to credit reporting from all three major agencies for a reasonable price. On top of that, IdentityForce offers 24/7 support and up to $1 million in insurance coverage in case your identity is ever stolen.