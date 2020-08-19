IdentityForce is an excellent identity theft protection app with a deep set of tools and features, including credit check monitoring, ad and malware blocking, and up to $1 million in insurance coverage for fraudulent transactions, lost wages, and other expenses related to identity theft.

Our series on identity theft protection apps will evaluate the features, pricing options, competition, and the overall value of using each app. However, these are not full hands-on reviews, since evaluating identity theft protection apps is almost impossible. It would require several months of testing, purposefully hacking accounts to see if the protection app works, handing over personally identifiable information, performing multiple credit checks, and risking exposure of the reviewer’s personally identifiable information.

It’s easy to underestimate the risk of identity theft, but the reality is that internet attacks are more common than you might think. Along with general security concerns, like cookies and the sale of marketing data, criminal attackers have made the internet quite dangerous.

Modern identity thieves take advantage of weak internet security to extract sensitive information and sell it on the dark web. Credit card information, social security numbers, and other data points can be incredibly useful for illegal activity, and buyers are willing to pay a premium for stolen identities. In fact, experts believe that dark web markets are responsible for as much as 5 percent of global internet activity.

While even the most robust protections can’t completely remove the risk of identity theft, they still provide a critical layer of security. Different services provide a variety of features, such as performing credit checks to warning users about unsecured connections.

IdentityForce is one of the most popular identity theft protection services in 2020. It has almost everything you need to keep your identity safe from attackers. Along with basic security features, IdentityForce also provides unique options, such as the ability to talk with knowledgeable experts for more information about your security. While it’s somewhat expensive compared to the alternatives, it has more than enough tools to justify the price.

Plans and pricing

IdentityForce is available at three different price points, with significant discounts available for users who commit to an annual rather than a monthly plan. The UltraSecure+Credit subscription, for example, costs $23.99 per month when paid monthly but is just $19.99 when paid up front for a full year. That said, IdentityForce sometimes offers promotional discounts. You could save a substantial amount of money JUST by waiting for the right deal.

Overall, IdentityForce is undeniably pricey compared to entry-level identity theft protection services, but it fits more favorably among Norton LifeLock and other robust platforms.

(Image credit: IdentityForce)

The main benefit of upgrading your IdentityForce subscription is gaining access to credit check protection. UltraSecure+Credit, for example, comes with ongoing monitoring at all three major credit bureaus to quickly identify any suspicious activity. You’ll also be able to view your credit score and see how it would be affected by different actions.

Interface

IdentityForce is extremely transparent, explaining the function of each feature and outlining how the service can improve your online security.

Similarly, the IdentityForce mobile app is extremely functional, enabling users to access many of the same tools available on the website. You can even enter personal information, including your passport information, driver’s license number, and more.

The simple dashboard-based design aligns with many other mobile apps, so you shouldn’t have any trouble navigating. There are separate sections for bank information, credit checks, retirement packages, auto loans, and other items related to protection from identity theft.

(Image credit: IdentityForce)

Features

While most identity theft protection services provide basic security measures, IdentityForce has incredibly robust tools to keep your identity safe. These include standard measures, like credit checks, as well as more unique features. For example, IdentityForce will automatically alert you if someone uses your identity to get a payday loan or bypass sex offender registration laws.

Furthermore, IdentityForce provides protection against phishing and malware attacks. Most services only offer this feature as an optional add-on or separate subscription. Other notable features include blocking website downloads, monitoring keystrokes, and offering $1 million in insurance coverage for expenses related to identity theft.

(Image credit: IdentityForce)

The competition

There are countless identity theft protection providers available, but Norton LifeLock is the only service that can compete directly with the robust security offered by IdentityForce. Both platforms come with many of the same tools, including credit check monitoring, bank account and credit card surveillance, and protection against phishing and malware.

That said, IdentityForce provides a full $1 million in insurance for both its plans, while some LifeLock subscriptions come with significantly less coverage. The odds of filing a claim for compensation are relatively low, but there’s still value in knowing that you’ll be covered in a worst-case scenario. Identity theft can be incredibly expensive when you factor in fraudulent transactions, lost wages, legal fees, and other expenses.

Final verdict

IdentityForce charges a premium for its services, but it has substantially more protections compared to many popular competitors. In addition to standard features like credit check monitoring, it offers benefits like phishing and malware protection, payday loan surveillance, and $1 million in insurance. While many providers charge fees for these and other extra tools, they’re all standard with an IdentityForce subscription.

IdentityForce is an all-around solution that provides the security you need to keep your identity safe from a wide range of attacks. The clear dashboard makes it easy to view the platform’s full set of features and find exactly what you’re looking for. All things considered, IdentityForce is one of the best identity theft protection services for individuals and businesses in 2020.