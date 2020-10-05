InMotion Hosting’s reasonably priced hosting plans give you the right infrastructure and tools to create a website that will scale well as your business grows.

InMotion Hosting is a web hosting company operating out of Los Angeles, California. It offers a vast range of services, from shared hosting to customized dedicated servers. Its servers are in Los Angeles and Washington, and InMotion Hosting has a 99.999 percent uptime guarantee on many of its plans.

InMotion Hosting doesn’t aim to be the cheapest web host around, instead choosing to bundle a long list of features into each plan while offering managed services and 24/7/365 support. In our InMotion web hosting review, we looked at all the plans on offer to decide whether the higher price is warranted. We found that it’s one of the best web hosting services available today.

The InMotion Hosting website (Image credit: InMotion Hosting)

InMotion Hosting: Plans and pricing

InMotion Hosting offers shared hosting, VPS hosting, WordPress hosting, and dedicated servers. Most plans have introductory prices that revert to full price when you renew, though some discounts last through the lifetime of the plan.

Shared hosting plans start at $4.99/month if you purchase three years in advance. You get a free domain, 100 GB of SSD storage, unlimited bandwidth, SSL support, and 50 email addresses. Upgrading to the $12.99/month (for three years) Pro plan improves performance, increases your SSD storage space to 200 GB, and unlocks unlimited email addresses. Pro plans have a 99.999 percent uptime guarantee.

If you’re looking to scale up from shared hosting, InMotion Hosting offers VPS hosting plans. A two-year plan at $29.99/month gets you 75 GB of storage space, 4 GB of RAM, three dedicated IP addresses, 4 TB bandwidth, and $150 of free advertising credits. Pay $49.99/month (for two years), and you’ll get double the storage, 6 GB of RAM, and 5 TB of bandwidth. The two-year, $89.99/month plan increases storage to 260 GB, RAM to 8 GB, and bandwidth to 6 TB.

For even better performance and versatility, consider a dedicated server. InMotion Hosting has fully customizable dedicated server plans, so you can choose the setup that suits your needs. As an example of pricing, an Intel Xeon E3-1246 v3 with 16 GB of DDR3 RAM, 1 TB SSD, and 6 TB of bandwidth costs $139.99/month. An Intel Xeon E-2136 with 64 GB of DDR4 RAM, two x one-TB SSDs, software RAID, and 12 TB of bandwidth costs $259.99/month.

InMotion Hosting’s dedicated servers are managed solutions. If you prefer to administer your own server, you can get a bare metal dedicated server from $99/month.

InMotion Hosting offers every kind of hosting plan that a business could need (Image credit: InMotionHosting)

Features

InMotion Hosting’s plans are packed with features, from the cheapest shared hosting to the most robust dedicated servers.

Websites on shared hosting are placed on fast Intel SSD drives for fast data retrieval times. With the one-click auto-installer Softaculous, you can install over 400 popular web applications, including Joomla, WordPress, and PrestaShop. You can also create a WordPress website using the drag-and-drop interface of the web builder from BoldGrid. For developers, there’s support for Ruby, PHP, Python, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and many other languages. Administration is done through the popular management software, cPanel.

InMotion Hosting’s VPS hosting is managed, so operating system patches and updates are all taken care of for you. If your site currently sits on another hosting provider’s servers, InMotion Hosting can migrate your site to its servers for you. You can choose your website to be hosted on the east or west coast of the US.

In addition, you can administer your VPS using cPanel and Web Host Manager. It’s easy to set automatic server backups to be taken periodically, so you always have a snapshot to fall back on. Root access is available upon request and there’s eCommerce support.

The sky's the limit with dedicated servers, and InMotion Hosting does a good job of offering any configuration that you can conceive of. There are six different Intel Xeon processors from which to choose, and multiple RAID solutions for reliability and performance. Servers are protected by a Corero multi-layer defense system to ward off direct denial of service attacks and hacking attempts.

Importantly, InMotion Hosting guarantees a 99.999 percent network uptime, making it one of the most reliable web hosting companies available today.

Through cPanel and Softaculous, you can easily set up the software you need (Image credit: InMotion Hosting)

Interface and in use

After you’ve signed up for InMotion Hosting, you’ll first be shown the account management panel (AMP), which is a simple web application that you can use to administer your account. You can transfer domains, pay your bills, change your hosting plans, and raise support tickets. You can even use it to install popular software such as WordPress, BoldGrid, Magento, and Drupal.

After you’ve found your way around, you’ll likely want to launch straight into cPanel, the control panel software used by most of the industry. We’re big fans of the one-click installation tool Softaculous that InMotion Hosting uses. Through the use of Softaculous in either AMP or cPanel, you can have a WordPress website up and running in a matter of minutes.

In performance testing, we found InMotion Hosting’s cheapest shared plans to be somewhat sluggish. We built a basic WordPress website and ran speed tests on it for a week. Response times were between 230 milliseconds and 4,015 milliseconds, with an average of 680 milliseconds. This is well below average, with providers like Hostwinds averaging a response time of 151 milliseconds. Because there was such variance in the response times that we got, we suspect that our website was competing for resources with other websites hosted on the same server. Bear in mind, however, that this test was performed on the cheapest shared hosting plan, and more expensive plans are allocated more server resources.

The drag-and-drop website editor makes building a WordPress website easy for all (Image credit: InMotion Hosting)

Support

InMotion Hosting scores big points for its excellent support center and after-sales support. When you’re getting to grips with the many tools at your disposal, it helps that there are over 5,000 articles and guides on each and every element of web hosting. Product guides, education channels, tutorials, videos, and a busy community forum all help answer any queries that you may have.

Further support is available 24/7/365 through email, live chat, and phone. In our testing, we found the support agents to be highly knowledgeable, courteous, and willing to help fix any minor problem we were having. InMotion Hosting’s excellent after-sales support is one of its top selling points if you’re looking for a managed hosting solution.

InMotion Hosting has a great support center on its website (Image credit: InMotion Hosting)

The competition

We recommend Bluehost as an alternative to InMotion Hosting for basic shared hosting. Its plans start from just $2.95/month, and the speeds are consistent. Another budget shared hosting plan is from HostGator. It has a 99.9 percent uptime guarantee and a 45-day money-back guarantee and costs just $2.64/month if you buy a three-year plan.

If you’re looking for something higher-end, Hostwinds is one of our preferred suppliers of dedicated hosting. Even the cheapest dedicated servers from Hostwinds have a quad-core processor and 8 GB of RAM, so you know that you’ll get a serious workhorse capable of handling anything you throw at it.

Final verdict

InMotion Hosting warrants its slightly higher pricing because of its solid hardware, fully-featured plans, and outstanding after-sales support. We like it best for businesses looking for managed VPS hosting, managed WordPress hosting, or dedicated server hosting, because these plans are competitively priced. We’re less enthused by the shared hosting plans, as we experienced speed and website response time issues in our testing. That said, the knowledgeable team behind the managed hosting could be invaluable in situations when you need a fast, effective response to an issue.