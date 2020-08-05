Keeper Password Manager provides outstanding data security through its zero-knowledge policy, along with excellent password-sharing tools across a variety of devices.

Keeper is one of the most popular password managers among individuals and businesses, and it’s easy to see why. It comes with industry-leading security, an intuitive interface, and excellent tools for user management.

In our Keeper Password Manager review, we’ll examine the platform’s features, pricing, and overall effectiveness. We’ll also compare it with a few of the top alternatives to help you determine whether it’s the best option for your organization.

Features and utilities

Keeper has a deep set of tools for users and administrators, along with some of the most powerful security measures of any password manager. These include industry-standard features like password generation, password sharing, and identity management, as well as more advanced features that set it apart from many alternatives.

With a Keeper subscription, every user in your organization will be able to store sensitive data in a personal vault. Administrators can also organize users into smaller teams while setting unique roles and permissions for each individual. Furthermore, Keeper provides strong enforcement policies to prevent weak passwords from compromising your company’s information.

Keeper makes it easy for team admins to manage user roles and permissions (Image credit: Keeper Password Manager)

Setup

Setup can be complicated for larger organizations, so Keeper has several features to streamline the process. It supports command-line installation for Windows users, and the platform is available as a desktop app, mobile app, and browser extension. It shouldn’t take you more than a few minutes to get started.

Keeper goes beyond the competition when it comes to setup. Admins can bulk-import users through single sign-on, domain name, or API/SDK. Keeper’s ease of use is a real selling point, considering how long it can take to get an entire organization on a new platform.

You can quickly import records into Keeper from another password manager (Image credit: Keeper Password Manager)

Interface and performance

Keeper enables users to add and view passwords through iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, and Linux devices. The platform conveniently integrates with popular browsers, including Safari, Firefox, Chrome, Opera, Edge, and Internet Explorer.

Additionally, the interface simplifies a complex set of functions and makes it easy to find what you’re looking for. Keeper automatically completes online forms with login credentials, addresses, credit card numbers, and other pieces of information.

Similarly, the admin Dashboard enables organization leaders to manage teams, roles, and users for secure sharing. Extra tools like BreachWatch, Security Audit, and Reporting and Alerts are available for an additional charge. Keeper works well on a variety of devices and operating systems; we didn’t encounter any notable performance issues during testing.

The Keeper dashboard gives admins the ability to monitor activity and adjust settings in just a few clicks (Image credit: Keeper Password Manager)

Security

Security is one of the most important considerations for a password manager, and Keeper takes your privacy seriously. Like some other password managers, it uses zero-knowledge policies to minimize unnecessary access to your information, and readable data is never stored on Keeper servers. The platform also meets both EU and American data protection directives and regularly undergoes ISO 27001 and SOC 2 audits.

Furthermore, admins have full control over employee permissions, so they can easily prevent users from accessing information after leaving the organization. Finally, BreachWatch constantly checks leaks to ensure that your information hasn’t been compromised.

Keeper’s zero-knowledge approach mitigates the threat of data breaches (Image credit: Keeper Password Manager)

Support

In addition to comprehensive training and onboarding, Keeper also has an excellent knowledge base with answers to many common questions. The support center includes articles, videos, and other forms of content with comprehensive yet concise information.

Keeper users can contact the provider for chat support 24/7. Phone support is also available from 10 AM to 5 PM CST, seven days a week. Unfortunately, the Keeper chat support client doesn’t quite match up with the competition, as it doesn’t offer estimated wait times or even a notification when the chat starts.

The Keeper support center is a great place to start if you have questions (Image credit: Keeper Password Manager)

Plans and pricing

Keeper is designed for organizations of all sizes, with plans starting at just $3.75 per user per month when billed annually. With a basic subscription, you’ll have access to password management features and a wide range of policies and audits for administrators.

The Enterprise subscription comes at $5 per user per year when billed annually. Enterprise users get single sign-on authentication, sophisticated provisioning, and automation for team management.

Several optional add-ons are also available. Advanced reporting costs $10 per user per year, while file sharing and storage starts at $125 per year. Training and onboarding are $750 per year, and ultra-secure messaging and dark web breach scanning are each available for $20 per user per year. Do note that add-ons can significantly increase the cost of a Keeper Password Manager subscription.

Keeper subscriptions for businesses start at $45 per year (Image credit: Keeper Password Manager)

The competition

While Keeper has an outstanding set of features, it’s also more expensive than many other password managers. Dashlane, for example, is available for just $4 per user per month, and dark web monitoring is included, rather than sold separately. Similarly, LastPass also costs $4 per month and comes with file storage, which costs extra for Keeper users.

Final verdict

With cutting-edge security, a clean and professional interface, and strong team management features, Keeper is a great overall choice for most businesses. As mentioned, its main downside is pricing, as it can be substantially more expensive than some alternatives after considering add-ons. All things considered, Keeper is one of the best password managers in 2020.