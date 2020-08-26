lastpass review

With impressive security, deep features, and an excellent value with both free and premium plans, LastPass is one of the best password managers currently available.

LastPass is an extremely popular password manager for both individuals and businesses in 2020, and it’s easy to see why so many users have switched. The platform comes with outstanding security policies, surprisingly robust features, and reliable performance in a variety of areas.

In this review, we’ll take a close look at the service’s pros and cons to help you determine whether it’s the right option for you or your business. Although there are several strong password managers to choose from, LastPass is currently one of our top recommendations.

Features and utilities

While LastPass excels as a password manager, its tools are far less limited compared to most competitors. Along with login credentials and Wi-Fi, LastPass also enables subscribers to store digital notes, credit card information, and other key pieces of information.

LastPass has all the features you need to keep this data safe, while supporting convenient sharing within your organization. You can quickly generate new passwords, share information with other users, set up one-touch login, or enable emergency access. The platform automatically syncs information to ensure that changes on one device are immediately reflected on the rest.

LastPass has standard password management features, along with unique tools (Image credit: LastPass)

In addition to the full set of features that you would expect from any password manager, LastPass also has a few more advanced tools and settings. For example, it supports convenient integrations with two-factor authentication services, making it easy for businesses to increase security across all devices. Furthermore, LastPass comes pre-integrated with single sign-on, available for more than 1,200 popular applications.

With deep team controls, admins can quickly customize settings with more than 100 total policies governing data sharing and user permissions. LastPass is clearly one of the most robust password management applications in 2020.

Setup

LastPass has apps currently available for iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux devices, making it an extremely accessible platform. That said, the browser extension—which supports all major browsers—is even more efficient for most use cases, and it’s one of the main advantages of LastPass relative to similar services.

With the browser extension running, LastPass will automatically fill in login credentials whenever visiting a site with a saved password. The desktop app, on the other hand, enables users to manage shared data, adjust account settings, and view other information. It’s important to download both tools in order to take advantage of all the service’s features.

The LastPass browser extension is one of the platform’s best features (Image credit: LastPass)

Interface and performance

While performance can vary widely from one device or operating system to another, we didn’t experience any notable issues while testing LastPass. We used Android, iOS, and Windows devices to get a complete picture of how the platform functions in different environments. As advertised, data was synced almost immediately between every device we tested.

Similarly, the interface itself is extremely accessible, regardless of the device you’re using. It’s easy to save, share, and manage passwords while sorting addresses, credit card numbers, passwords, notes, and other documents for convenient access.

The LastPass app has a clean, professional interface on all devices (Image credit: LastPass)

Security

While every aspect of a password manager is important to consider, security can make or break an entire platform. Online attacks are becoming more sophisticated every year, and it’s critical to find a service that can keep your information safe. LastPass uses a number of industry-standard security measures to protect user data both in transit and while being stored.

First, LastPass applies end-to-end 256-bit AES encryption, along with Transport Layer Security to secure information in transit. Furthermore, neither authentication keys nor master passwords are stored either locally or on LastPass servers, substantially mitigating the risk of threats to your account.

It’s worth mentioning that LastPass offers excellent transparency when it comes to security. The platform regularly solicits external audits and keeps its users updated when threats are identified. LastPass also offers a bug bounty in order to encourage researchers to look for potential issues.

LastPass uses 256-bit encryption and a variety of other security measures to keep your information safe (Image credit: LastPass)

Support

LastPass users can get help and technical support in a number of ways. The website has comprehensive guides, training resources, and articles to help subscribers learn more about the platform’s features.

The LastPass forums are an excellent resource to start with if you need help troubleshooting or understanding how to effectively use the service. Unfortunately, LastPass is behind the competition when it comes to providing one-on-one support via email or phone.

LastPass support provides detailed answers to many common questions (Image credit: LastPass)

Plans and pricing

The LastPass Teams and Enterprise subscriptions generally align with the features of other password managers. Teams costs $4 per user per month, while Enterprise is slightly more expensive at $6 per user per month.

On the other hand, LastPass also offers a separate multi-factor authentication subscription for $3 per user per month. Users that want both the Enterprise and multi-factor authentication tools can subscribe to the Identity plan for a total of $8 per user per month, a $1 discount compared to buying both separately.

LastPass Teams is the most affordable subscription for organizations with 50 or fewer users (Image credit: LastPass)

The competition

While LastPass is one of our favorite password managers in 2020, it’s worth noting that a few alternatives are more affordable. RememBear and Sticky Password, for example, offer many of the same tools for 75 percent of the price.

Final verdict

Overall, LastPass is among the most powerful and efficient password managers and clearly one of the top choices for IT administrators and team leaders. While the platform is slightly more expensive than some competitors, it has more than enough benefits to justify its pricing. Cutting-edge security, comprehensive settings and analytics for admins, and a deep set of features separate LastPass from the competition.