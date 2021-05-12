LogMeOnce password manager review

LogMeOnce has a clunky interface, but get past this and you’ll find that it offers a huge list of features not found on all password managers.

It seems that every website that you visit requires a username and password, and keeping track of them all can be a real chore. Many people resort to using the same password on multiple websites, which leaves them particularly vulnerable if there’s a security breach on just one of those sites.

Instead, you might want to consider using a password manager like LogMeOnce. The best password managers automatically fill in your username and password when you visit a website, and all you need to do is remember a single master password. The best password managers for business do all this and more, enabling a more secure handle on your staff logins and important data.

In our LogMeOnce review, we evaluate its pricing, features, user interface, and customer support to help you decide whether it’s the password manager for you.

LogMeOnce: Plans and pricing

LogMeOnce’s high-tier business plans are relatively expensive but have some great features (Image credit: LogMeOnce)

LogMeOnce has four main plans for personal use and three plans for businesses. It also sells identity theft protection as a separate service.

There’s a free plan for personal use that includes support for unlimited passwords, strong password generation, and 2FA. Otherwise, the free plan is quite limited, allowing you to store only three credit cards and share five passwords. Furthermore, prominent ads are shown in the user interface.

The cheapest plan for personal use is the Professional plan, at $2.50 a month. This removes advertising and adds activity reports, login audits, and 1GB of encrypted storage. At $3.25 a month, the Ultimate plan gets you 10GB of encrypted storage, anti-theft features, unlimited password sharing, better reports, and scheduled logins.

For $4.99 a month, the Family plan includes features similar to the Ultimate plan, but you can have up to six accounts. LogMeOnce advertises 50% off for students, but during our testing, the link on the website to redeem this didn’t work.

Business plans start at $3 per user a month. Choosing the $4 per user a month plan adds more fine-grained control over user access, a real-time administration panel, and support for Active Directory. Finally, there’s a $7 per user a month plan that supports multi-factor authentication, geofencing, IP address restriction, device whitelisting, and leaked password monitoring.

LogMeOnce: Features

LogMeOnce has many features, but most of them are reserved for the most expensive payment tier (Image credit: LogMeOnce)

LogMeOnce is marketed as the most feature-rich password manager out there, and we don’t dispute this. Not all the features will be useful to everyone, of course, but LogMeOnce covers all the password manager basics, like 2FA, secure notes, reporting, mobile apps, password sharing, and emergency access.

LogMeOnce also includes encrypted file storage, so you can store files securely online. It can log into websites automatically and sync your passwords across devices.

Dark web monitoring is available as an extra. Here, LogMeOnce will inform you if any of your passwords have been leaked online. There’s also encrypted cloud storage, where LogMeOnce will encrypt your files stored with the best cloud storage providers like Google Drive and Dropbox.

Other interesting features include Mugshot, where a photo is taken each time someone logs in using your app; SAML support, so other apps can interface with LogMeOnce; and an automatic password changer.

LogMeOnce: Interface and in use

LogMeOnce includes marketing for its paid extras within its user interface (Image credit: LogMeOnce)

Upon installing LogMeOnce, you’re taken through an onboarding wizard that shows you the salient features of the user interface. Then, you’re sent to a page to download the LogMeOnce extension for your current web browser. Finally, you will need to download and install the LogMeOnce Tools application.

Overall, this web-based administration interface is poorly designed. LogMeOnce uses an inconsistent and overly complicated mix of drop-down menus, docks, toolbars, buttons, links, and hidden menus for its features. It’s messy, and probably the reason that LogMeOnce has such a long on-boarding wizard, just to show you where everything can be found.

LogMeOnce also aggressively upsells its additional paid features, even while you’re still getting to grips with the core ones.

LogMeOnce: Support

LogMeOnce has uploaded several videos to YouTube outlining basic features of the software (Image credit: LogMeOnce)

LogMeOnce has a large selection of online articles detailing how to use the software. These are mainly geared at getting started with the software and importing passwords from other applications. There are also several how-to videos that LogMeOnce has uploaded to YouTube.

Human support is available via a ticket system. We found that we received replies to our queries within one to two hours. A phone support contract is available to enterprises for an additional annual fee, though you’ll need to contact the company to discuss pricing.

LogMeOnce: Security

LogMeOnce offers many 2FA options (Image credit: LogMeOnce)

LogMeOnce uses zero-knowledge technology, meaning that the company doesn’t have access to your encryption key or passwords. No one can decrypt your passwords except you.

There are multiple login options: password, fingerprint, PIN code, and photo login. LogMeOnce also offers a long list of 2FA options, from SMS and email to USB tokens and X.509 certificates.

It also has a Security Scoreboard feature that shows you which of your passwords are weak and need to be changed.

Alternatives to LogMeOnce

RoboForm for Business is a similar password manager with a web-based administration panel, so you can set the password management policies for an entire team or organization. It also has support for auto-filling passwords in Windows applications. While it doesn’t have the most modern interface, it’s still easier to use than LogMeOnce.

If you only need a password manager for personal use, there are many options. mSecure is a solid password manager with a one-off price of $19.99. Pay once, and you can use it on all your devices forever. This makes it much cheaper in the long run than subscription-based password managers like LogMeOnce.

LogMeOnce: Final verdict

LogMeOnce is one of the most comprehensive password management tools that we’ve tested, with an exhaustive list of features that go above and beyond simply storing passwords for later use.

It uses strong security policies, so you know your data is safe, and organizations can get excellent reports on how passwords are being used.

However, the user interface is clunky and takes time to get used to. Important features are often hidden behind multiple menus, and there’s little consistency in how you navigate and utilize the system.

We recommend LogMeOnce to businesses interested in all the extra features that LogMeIn throws in, but be prepared for a learning curve as your employees get accustomed to its peculiar interface.

