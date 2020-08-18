Mega review

Mega offers some of the strongest security measures we’ve seen from any cloud storage provider. But, it’s lacking in productivity tools that could make collaboration easier.

While a lot of cloud storage platforms tout their security features, few can match Mega on this front. The platform supports encryption on your computer, before files are ever transferred over the web. Plus, Mega publishes its source code on GitHub so that anyone can check it for security flaws.

Unfortunately, Mega’s high-end security means that you give up on some helpful features like online file editing. But, you gain a secure chat platform, unlimited file versioning, and a sleek interface for desktop and mobile.

So, is Mega right for you? Let’s take a closer look at everything this platform has to offer to help you decide.

Mega is a New Zealand-based cloud storage provider that emphasizes data security. (Image credit: Mega)

Mega features

Security is the number one draw to Mega, and we’ll cover that in more detail below. But, this cloud storage platform offers several other key features that help it stand out in a crowded field.

First, Mega offers a relatively robust system for sharing files through the cloud. You can send files with the encryption key enclosed for simple access, which is the only way that most cloud platforms offer. However, you can also choose to send files without the encryption key. In that case, you can transfer the key via a secure messaging system or over the phone. If you’re working with sensitive data on an unsecured network, this is a far safer way to share files.

Mega enables you to share files with or without the encryption key included. (Image credit: Mega)

In addition, in case you’re in need of a secure messenger, Mega includes one inside its platform. You can add other Mega users, including free users, to your contact book and create message threads just like you would with WhatsApp. Helpfully, you can also share files directly as attachments within the chat window to speed up collaboration.

Unfortunately, Mega’s file sharing features don’t come with a huge range of permission options. You can give collaborators either read-only or edit access, but edit access comes with permissions equivalent to file ownership. So, it’s possible that collaborators can re-share or delete a file from within your cloud space.

You do get some protection against this possibility thanks to Mega’s file versioning capability. The software doesn’t put any limits on how long file versions are retained or how many you can have. So, it’s possible to keep versioned archives that capture a project from start to finish.

Mega interface

Mega offers desktop apps for Windows, Mac, and Linux and mobile apps for iOS and Android. But most of the time, you’ll likely end up using Mega’s web interface. The online portal is sleek and modern, enabling you to drag and drop files from your desktop to initiate backups. One thing we especially liked is that you can choose between mirroring your desktop file structure or creating an entirely new set of file directories in the cloud. You can also preview most common file types, including PDFs, Word documents, images, and spreadsheets.

The Mega web interface. (Image credit: Mega)

The desktop app is built specifically for file syncing and works in a similar fashion to most other sync software. That is, any files or folders you copy into the sync drive on your desktop will be automatically copied to the cloud and kept up to date. You also have the option to sync individual folders to Mega without transferring them into the sync drive.

Mega’s mobile apps are relatively straightforward and enable you to automatically upload photos and videos from your device to the cloud. You can preview photos inside your cloud storage space, but Mega doesn't include an audio or video player. Thankfully, it’s easy to save files offline to your device with just a tap.

Notably, Mega also includes a command line interface called MEGAcmd. This requires some bash coding, but it opens up possibilities for creating scheduled backups or to call files from the cloud within a script. Mega offers a very detailed user guide to help walk you through the basics of the command line interface.

Mega security

Security is the highlight of Mega’s cloud storage platform. By default, this platform secures all files with zero-knowledge, end-to-end encryption. Files are encrypted before leaving your computer for the cloud and only you have your encryption key.

The danger to this system is that since Mega doesn’t have your encryption key, your files could be lost if you ever lose or forget your passcode. Thankfully, Mega saw this problem coming. They make the consequences of losing your encryption key clear when you sign up for an account. In addition, the first time you log into Mega, you’re presented with an account recovery key and encouraged to keep it in a safe place.

Mega supplies a recovery key the first time you log into your account. (Image credit: Mega)

Mega also helps secure your account with some simpler techniques, including two-factor authentication. However, Mega doesn’t support SMS-based authentication and instead requires that you use a third-party authenticator like Google Authenticator or Duo.

Mega pricing

Mega offers a number of pricing tiers for individuals. To start off, you can sign up for a free account and receive 15 GB of storage space at no cost. You can expand this up to 50 GB by completing tasks like referring friends and installing the Mega app on your phone.

The Pro Lite plan costs $5.60 per month and offers 400 GB of storage and 1 TB of bandwidth per month. The Pro I plan costs $11.22 for 2 TB of storage and 2 TB of bandwidth. The Pro II costs $22.45 per month for 8 GB of storage, while the Pro III plan costs $33.68 for 16 GB of storage.

Individual pricing options for Mega. (Image credit: Mega)

Mega also has a single business plan for $11.22 per user per month. This comes with unlimited storage and bandwidth, but you’ll need to pay for at least three accounts.

Mega verdict

If security matters to you above all else in cloud storage, there’s no question that Mega is one of the best platforms available. While other providers offer zero-knowledge, end-to-end encryption, almost no competitors enable you to share files without including the encryption key or include a secure messaging system. On top of that, Mega offers unlimited storage for business users and potentially powerful tools like MEGAcmd.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that Mega isn’t as functional when it comes to collaboration. You can preview files in the cloud, but there are no tools for simultaneous online editing. If you’re less concerned about data security, Mega’s individual pricing tiers also start to look expensive relative to the amount of storage you’re getting in return.