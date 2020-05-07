MyFax review

MyFax is one of the best online fax solutions on the market today. Plans are somewhat pricey, but you get features like unlimited storage, mobile apps, and a modern web client.

Introduction

Trying to find the best online fax services? MyFax is certainly in the running. This business-oriented electronic fax provider offers a modern web interface, unlimited fax history, and up to five users on a single account. Plans are on the pricey side, but there are more than enough features to make the cost worthwhile. In our MyFax online fax review, we’ll take a closer look at everything this online fax solution has to offer.

Plans and pricing

MyFax’s plans differ primarily in the number of sent and received pages they include. The Home Office User plan costs $10 per month and lets you send 100 pages and receive 200 pages per month. The Small Business User tier costs $20 per month and doubles your sending limit to 200 pages per month. The Power User plan costs $40 per month and lets you send and receive up to 400 pages each per month.

(Image credit: Future)

If you go over your page limits, each additional page sent or received costs $0.10. You can try out the Home Office User plan for 14 days for free, although MyFax requires your credit card information for the trial.

Features and utilities

MyFax is packed with features. To start with, you can send faxes in three ways—directly from your email, from a mobile app for iOS and Android, or from a modern and seamless web-based client. We actually liked the web client the best, since you can designate up to 50 recipients for a single message and easily pull in those recipients from a built-in contact book. For each fax, you can attach up to 10 MB worth of files.

(Image credit: Future)

The web and mobile apps both give you access to an unlimited fax history, which is a huge advantage for MyFax over some of its competitors. In practical terms, this means you can use MyFax as a cloud storage space for your business communications rather than clogging up your email client with PDFs.

The other thing that we appreciated about MyFax is that it enables you to create five sender accounts for a single subscription. Many of MyFax’s competitors also have this option, but it makes a big difference when deciding whether the pricey subscriptions are worthwhile.

The only extra feature we would have liked to see from MyFax is integration between the web client and major cloud storage providers. Unfortunately, you’ll need to download files before you can send them as a fax.

Setup

The first step in setting up a new account with MyFax is to choose your fax number. You can choose a fax number in the US, Canada, or 59 other countries around the world. In the US, you can request a local number in any city or state or a toll-free number.

(Image credit: Future)

Once your account is up and running, you can manage users and contacts through your settings. Helpfully, MyFax enables you to upload contacts to your address book using a CSV or directly if you use Gmail. If you’re using the mobile app, you can pull in contacts from your device’s contact book.

Interface and performance

The MyFax interface is modern, well-organized, and easy to use. That’s saying a lot, since this simply isn’t the case for a lot of similarly priced online fax services.

When sending a fax, the recipient information, attachment dialog, and cover letter modifications are all found on a single page. For received faxes, the MyFax interface closely resembles the look and feel of Microsoft Outlook. You can use checkboxes to conduct bulk operations on faxes in your inbox, including organizing them into custom folders for long-term storage or adding tags.

If you need to look back through your fax history at any point, there’s a simple search box that enables you to pull up old faxes. It won’t search attachments, though, so this is where careful use of cover letters and tags can come in handy.

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of performance, MyFax performed as well as we expected. We sent a test fax, consisting of a cover letter and two-page document, to another online fax account. The fax showed up in around five minutes and the successful transmission was confirmed in our MyFax account.

Security

The one area where MyFax falls well short of the mark is security. The platform is relatively lax with passwords, as it sends them to your email in text form without any additional authentication. Unfortunately, MyFax’s web client also doesn’t support two-factor authentication when logging in. It was difficult to feel that our account was truly secured against intrusion when using this platform.

(Image credit: Future)

Support

MyFax offers support via phone, email, and live chat 24/7. Helpfully, there are different phone numbers to call for general account questions, tech support, and billing issues.

The MyFax website also has a number of useful resources, including detailed user guides and how-to videos to get you started with the platform. The website even has more than 100 cover sheet templates that you can download and modify to use for your faxes.

(Image credit: Future)

Final verdict

MyFax is one of the best online fax services we’ve seen. While the plans can be pricey, you definitely get your money’s worth. The MyFax web client is seamless and makes it simple to pull in contacts from your email or another address book. We loved that you can have five sender accounts per subscription and up to 50 recipients per fax. To top it all off, MyFax offers 24/7 customer support.

The competition

If MyFax is a bit out of your price range, you may be able to save some money with Faxage. This online fax service offers 300 pages sent and 300 pages received for $7.95 per month and doesn’t limit the number of sender accounts you can create for a single fax line. The downside to using Faxage is that the online interface is nowhere near as nice as what MyFax offers. While it includes many of the same features, including unlimited storage and folder-based organization, it’s somewhat clunky and confusing to use.