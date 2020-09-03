pCloud cloud storage review

pCloud is a robust cloud storage app with file versioning, password-protected sharing, and hard drive extension through pCloud Drive. That said, both Google Drive and OneDrive allow users to collaborate in real time, which could be a critical feature for some users.

Storing files or backups locally can be helpful, but cloud storage is often more practical and efficient. This is particularly true for teams that are constantly creating, updating, and sharing documents.

pCloud is a popular cloud storage application with competitive pricing and a deep range of features. In our pCloud review, we’ll examine the service’s tools and overall value to help you determine whether it’s the right option for you or your business. Considering its affordability, efficiency, and security, pCloud is one of our top recommendations for cloud storage in 2020.

pCloud: Plans and pricing

Like Google Drive, Dropbox, and other cloud storage services, pCloud offers a small amount of storage for free. You can store up to 10 GB of files at no charge, and there’s no limit to how long you can use the service.

pCloud provides both annual subscriptions and lifetime licenses, depending on your needs. 500 GB of storage are available for a one-time payment of $175 or $47.88 per year. Similarly, you can get 2 TB for $350 or $95.88 per year. With that in mind, the lifetime license is the most cost-effective option if you expect to use the platform for more than three years.

pCloud offers lifetime licenses for 500 GB ($175) and 2 TB ($350) of storage (Image credit: pCloud)

Features

pCloud is an extremely robust cloud storage platform, with all the tools that most individuals and teams need to store and share files. While file versioning is limited to 15 days for free users, other features appear to be available to all users, regardless of their plan.

pCloud offers file versioning, data recovery, remote upload, and many other helpful features (Image credit: pCloud)

Furthermore, pCloud automatically syncs changes to all connected devices, so you won’t have to worry about deleting outdated versions. That said, you can also rewind your account or use file versioning to access older files.

Along with direct uploads, pCloud gives users the option to upload files from Dropbox, Google Drive, Instagram, OneDrive, Facebook, and URLs. The pCloud Drive tool acts as a virtual hard drive, imitating local storage without using space on your disk. All things considered, pCloud is one of the most powerful cloud storage apps currently available.

Interface and in use

pCloud has a relatively intuitive interface, although it isn’t quite as sleek as some competitors. You can access the service online or through the mobile app, available for both iOS and Android devices. Chrome, Firefox, and Opera users can also download a browser extension in order to download files directly to their pCloud account.

The pCloud interface is simple and clear, but it’s a little dated compared to other productivity apps (Image credit: pCloud)

Rather than mirroring the website’s features, the pCloud Drive desktop app is designed to extend your disk space using a virtual hard drive. It’s currently available for Windows 7 and later, Mac OS 10.9 and later, and devices running at least Ubuntu 14.04, Fedora 21, Debian 8, or later derivative distributions.

Support

The Help page has detailed responses to common questions. After signing into pCloud, click on your initials in the upper-right hand corner and select Help to access these articles.

The pCloud Help section has hundreds of articles, covering everything from general questions to troubleshooting tips (Image credit: pCloud)

If the FAQ doesn’t have what you’re looking for, you can contact the pCloud team by clicking on your initials and selecting Contact. From there, you can submit a ticket or email them directly—there’s no option for phone or live chat, so you’ll have to wait for a response either way. Unfortunately, pCloud doesn’t appear to list any support hours.

Security

pCloud makes it easy to share files with links that can be accessed by any user, regardless of whether they use pCloud. You can also send file requests if you need someone to share a file with you. From there, they’ll be able to upload it to your account without gaining access.

Also, pCloud goes beyond many competitors by supporting file passwords and expiration dates. The service stores files on no fewer than three servers to minimize any risks, and all files are TLS/SSL-encrypted in transit.

It’s easy to add a password or expiration date when sharing files (Image credit: pCloud)

pCloud Encryption is a separate platform that’s designed for users who need even more security. It’s available for $47.88 per year or $125 for a lifetime license. Encrypting a file is as simple as moving it to the pCloud Encryption folder. Given this extensive set of safety measures, pCloud is one of the strongest cloud storage apps in terms of data security.

The competition

pCloud is a powerful and secure cloud storage service, with excellent tools for file sharing and extra local space through pCloud Drive. Its pricing is comparable to other top cloud storage applications. Google One, for example, charges an identical $99.99 per year for 2 GB of storage.

Real-time editing is one area where Google Drive outperforms pCloud. Up to 100 Google Drive users can edit the same file at the same time, with each change being reflected on all connected devices. Unfortunately, pCloud doesn’t offer any tools for real-time collaboration—you’ll need to download the file, edit it locally, and upload the new version.

Final verdict

While pCloud lags behind some competitors with respect to its interface, support network, and collaboration tools, it’s still one of the most fully featured cloud storage providers in 2020. The robust mobile app, secure file sharing options, and convenient file request system are just a few of the key benefits.

The lack of support for online collaboration could be a deal-breaker for organizations that need to edit documents in real time. But considering its affordable pricing, pCloud is a great option for most businesses.