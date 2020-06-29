Reindeer VPN Review

In theory, Reindeer VPN looks good - a nice interface, 30+ server locations, and even a handy split-tunneling option for apps and domains. However, dig more under the surface and you’ll find that it’s far from ideal. It’s extremely basic, only suitable for Android, doesn’t have a privacy policy whatsoever, and its online presence and customer support are almost non-existent.

Reindeer VPN is an Android-only VPN app that has over 100,000 installs on Google Play. Its Google Play page lists as publisher “Tetrastar technology CO,. LTD”, that only has one more app in the Google Play store. Clicking on the developer link will lead you to a very basic website - http://xunluvpn.org/ that doesn’t even have a security certificate, which is the first warning sign.

We were hoping to find more information in the app itself, especially since it has a help section. However, it didn’t tell us much and only works as long as your 10-minute free trier is still active. Otherwise, it is completely empty, save for the “Support” link at the bottom which redirects to your device’s email app, adding the email address “vpnreindeer@gmail.com” as the recipient of a new email message.

(Image credit: Reindeer VPN)

The “About” section in the app was slightly more helpful, informing us which app version we’re using, listing the features (it’s a very short list, as you can imagine), and providing a link to Terms and Conditions of Use (which only opened in the beginning, timing out regularly afterwards). The features listed here, as well as on the “website” and Google Play page include no registration, no settings required; no speed or bandwidth limitation, VPNs servers in multiple countries, fastest route selection with the One Tap Speed Test, as well as “automatically bypass Chinese website” (which we guess means it can help you access Chinese websites or censored websites if you’re in China).

Apart from the website and Google Play page, the provider has no other online presence. This means no Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube channels. The app is rather meager with its features, options, and extras, as well. The only feature worth mentioning is the split-tunneling option that allows you to choose which apps and domains you feel comfortable enough to bypass the VPN protection. The option for apps is called “Per-App Proxy”, while the option for domains is called “Your Rules”.

Reindeer VPN supports only three simultaneous connections under one account but connects to a chosen server rather quickly. There are 30+ server locations, but most of them are reserved for premium users.

(Image credit: Reindeer VPN)

Plans and pricing

While the Reindeer VPN app is free to download and use. However, this “free use” is limited to 10 minutes over every 4 hours. If this isn’t good enough for you (and it probably isn’t), you can switch to one of the three paid subscription options, each with a 7-day money-back guarantee. The 3-month subscription will cost you $14 (that’s $4.67/month), 1-year $29 ($2.42/month), and the 2-year subscription $45 ($1.86/month), which is rather inexpensive in the VPN industry (but there are cheaper).

(Image credit: Reindeer VPN)

What are you getting if you choose to pay? According to the VPN’s Google Play page, it will rid you of the annoying 10-minute limit and give you the full experience for an unlimited duration. Upon contacting email support, we were told that paying for a subscription would provide access to any of the 30+ servers on 7 locations with one IP per server, plus PPTP and L2TP account for using on other devices such as a PC with three simultaneous connections.

Signing up

Downloading and using the Reindeer VPN app doesn’t require your registration or any private information. However, it will demand access to your network connections and location, so it’s up to you whether you choose to trust it or not. Should you decide to pay for the service, you can do so directly from the app.

Platforms

Reindeer VPN is only available on Android devices. This means no PCs, no Macs, iOS, or any other devices. Heading over to Reindeer VPN’s website will provide you with only the most basic information and download links for the latest version of the Android app, as well as the previous version.

Performance

The first thing we noticed in testing was the fact that this VPN sometimes doesn’t connect at the first attempt. After a dozen or so successful connections, it started to disconnect or even fail to connect without any explanation, as our free 10 minutes per 4 hours were up. It would’ve been nice to get a fair and clear warning and details inside the app about these conditions, but you can’t have everything. When connected, its speeds were rather below-average - up to 5bps for its Singapore server. To be fair, all the speeds are listed next to the server location name in the app, so there’s at least some transparency in this area.

(Image credit: Reindeer VPN)

Privacy

Surprisingly, this VPN app doesn’t have a Privacy Policy - not on its website, the non-existent social media channels, Google app store, or anywhere else, which is yet another huge red flag. Therefore, we have no idea what kind of information is being collected by the provider - personal data, device information, activity logs… and whether this information is given or sold to third-parties like governments, ISPs, and other organisations.

(Image credit: Reindeer VPN)

Final verdict

The biggest thing that put us off about this VPN is that there’s no privacy policy to speak of and we have no idea what sort of technology Reindeer VPN uses to keep us safe from snoopers. The speeds are unimpressive, customer support lacking, and the free version is very limited and doesn’t give you much chance to see the app’s advantages, which don’t seem numerous in the first place. It’s a shame as the interface looks good, there’s a useful split-tunneling tool that includes apps and domains, and it had us connected fairly quickly. All things considered, Reindeer VPN is an okay app if you're not very concerned about privacy. If you are, then better look elsewhere.