With a wide selection of customizable Minecraft servers, a 100% uptime guarantee, instant provisioning, and guaranteed DDoS attack protection, Shockbyte stands out as one of the best Minecraft hosts we’ve seen.

With a wide selection of customizable Minecraft servers, a 100% uptime guarantee, instant provisioning, and guaranteed DDoS attack protection, Shockbyte stands out as one of the best Minecraft hosts we’ve seen.

Shockbyte has almost ten years of experience in the Minecraft hosting world, and its products are clearly among the best Minecraft server hosting on the market today. Its servers are backed by optional management, a free subdomain, and a great range of advanced features.

In our Shockbyte review, we take a closer look at this host to see if it really lives up to its reputation. As you will see, it’s a great choice for those looking for premium performance and flexible server options.

Shockbyte: Plans and pricing

Shockbyte offers 12 preconfigured plans ranging from $2.50 to $40 per month. All plans come with a 100% uptime guarantee, DDoS protection, unlimited storage, unmetered bandwidth, and instant provisioning. You will also find a recommended number of player slots for each option, although there’s no hard limit.

If you need more RAM than the most advanced plan offers, you can configure your own plan. Select anything up to 64GB of RAM, specify the number of slots you need, and select any add-ons you require.

There’s a 72-hour money-back guarantee, but there’s no free-forever plan or free trial.

Plan Price per month RAM Recommended player slots Dirt $2.50 1GB 8 Sand $5.00 2GB 16 Cobblestone $7.50 3GB 30 Iron $10.00 4GB 40 Gold $12.50 5GB 50 Redstone $15.00 6GB 60 Diamond $17.50 7GB 70 Emerald $20.00 8GB 80 Obsidian $22.50 9GB 90 Spartan $25.00 10GB Unlimited Zeus $30.00 12GB Unlimited Titan $40.00 16GB Unlimited

Shockbyte: Features

Shockbyte’s Minecraft servers are backed by a great range of advanced features, including the select few outlined below.

Server management options

For an extra $15 per month, you can take advantage of full server management from the Shockbyte team. This includes the installation and configuration of custom jars, plugins, and mod packs.

Image 1 of 3 Shockbyte offers premium server management solutions for an additional fee (Image credit: Shockbyte) Image 2 of 3 You can create your own subdomain in no time at all (Image credit: Shockbyte) Image 3 of 3 You can upgrade or downgrade your server at any point in time (Image credit: Shockbyte)

Free subdomain

All Shockbyte Minecraft servers come with a free subdomain and dedicated IP address. What’s more, you can create your own subdomain, configuring it as required. This makes it much simpler to connect to games, as you can simply use the subdomain rather than port numbers.

Rapid scaling

With Shockbyte, you can upgrade or downgrade your subscription at any point in time. You will only be charged for what you actually use, and changes made mid-month will only apply to the days remaining in that month. This enables you to scale your server up or down as required when major events or busy periods come around.

Shockbyte: Interface and in-use

Creating a new Shockbyte account is a straightforward process. A small number of upsells are present during the checkout process, but nothing is preselected, and the available options could certainly be useful for some.

The main dashboard is tidy and well designed. You will find a menu bar at the top of the screen that enables navigation between different parts of your account. Under the Services tab, you will find the tools you need to configure your account and launch your first server.

Overall, you shouldn’t have any trouble with getting started or performing ongoing management tasks. But if you’re not confident, consider paying for the server management add-on and letting the Shockbyte team take care of things for you.

The Shockbyte dashboard is well designed and easy to navigate (Image credit: Shockbyte)

Shockbyte: Support

Shockbyte offers 24/7 live chat and online ticketing support. However, the live chat is certainly substandard, and it can take half an hour or longer to be connected to a support agent. Fortunately, there’s a great selection of self-help resources available via the Shockbyte knowledge base. You will also find a number of FAQs that answer simple questions, along with a YouTube channel packed full of excellent video content.

You can reach out to the Shockbyte team via online ticket submission or live chat (Image credit: Shockbyte)

Alternatives to Shockbyte

If you’re looking for a more advanced alternativ than Shockbyte that supports multiple games, we’d suggest checking out MCProHosting . Its high-end One servers can be used with Minecraft and more than ten other games, and you can switch between games with ease. It is a little expensive, but you really get what you pay for here.

For reliability, performance, and value for money, you just can’t go past Hostinger. It’s one of the best hosting platforms in the world, and its Minecraft hosting stands out as excellent. Here, you will benefit from flexible VPS servers and excellent customer service, things that make it stand out above Shockbyte. If you’re on a tight budget, Hostinger is a great option.

Final verdict

Shockbyte clearly sits among the top Minecraft hosts in the world, and for good reason. It offers extremely flexible Minecraft hosting, enabling you to upgrade or downgrade your plan at any point in time. All plans come with features including DDoS protection and a free subdomain, along with instant provisioning.

Along with this, Shockbyte’s prices are excellent. There’s no free trial or free version, and the customer service could be better, but these are minor flaws. At the end of the day, we’d highly recommend considering Shockbyte if you’re looking for a cheap yet high-performing Minecraft server.