Site123 certainly isn’t the most advanced website builder on the market, but its beginner-friendly editing interface, comprehensive free plan, and ease of use make it a great option for those who want to get online fast.

Site123 Site123 deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information

In the past, creating a website was something that required a lot of technical knowledge and, in most cases, extensive coding experience. However, things have changed in recent years, and the rise of website building platforms has opened up the internet to people from all backgrounds.

In our experience, one of the hardest things is choosing the best website builder for your situation. We decided to put together the following Site123 review to help you decide whether or not it’s the right option for your needs. Keep reading to discover more about this provider’s plans and pricing, main features, user interface, and more.

Site123 is designed for those with no website building experience whatsoever (Image credit: Site123)

Site123: Plans and pricing

Site123 offers a free forever plan and four paid plans. The free plan is quite limited, with just 500MB of storage and 1GB of bandwidth. However, it’s a great place to start if you’re not sure that Site123 is the right option for your needs.

Paid plans are a little expensive, with a Basic subscription starting from $10.80 per month (with a 12-month plan). This gets you a free domain, 10GB of storage, and 5GB of bandwidth. The Advanced plan ($16.80 per month) adds email and extra resources, while also removing all Site123 advertising.

If you want to accept payments and/or sell things through your site, you will need to upgrade to the Professional plan ($22.80 per month). And finally, a Gold subscription ($28.80 per month) adds even more advanced eCommerce features, the ability to accept unlimited orders, and more.

Site123 has four paid plans and one free option (Image credit: Site123)

Features

Like all great website builders, Site123 is backed by a suite of impressive features. Most of these are designed to make life easier for beginners, especially with regards to the website building interface itself. Editing is extremely easy, and all elements can be modified at the click of a mouse button.

On top of this, Site123 uses fully responsive, mobile-friendly templates designed to ensure your site is optimized for mobile use. This is essential for modern search engine optimization (SEO) and UX considerations.

And speaking of SEO, Site123 provides a selection of tools to help complete beginners improve their organic search engine ranking. You will also be able to connect a custom domain with any paid plan, and the two more expensive plans include various eCommerce features.

Site123 is backed by a range of great features (Image credit: Site123)

Interface and in use

Since Site123 targets website building beginners, it uses a very straightforward signup process. Simply connect your social media account or enter an email address and password to get started. From here, you will be guided through a set of questions to ensure you’re getting the right sort of template to begin with. Once you’ve answered these questions, you will be able to choose from a selection of high-quality, professionally designed themes.

The editing interface also stands out as exceptionally beginner friendly and easy to use. You can customize global site settings via the menu on the left of the screen. Individual elements can be added and removed as required, and each element can be edited by double clicking on it and following the prompts.

Overall, Site123 is excellent for those who want a simple, beginner-friendly platform. However, it does lack the customizability shown by competitors like Wix and Weebly.

The Site123 editor is very impressive (Image credit: Site123)

Support

All Site123 users will benefit from the company’s excellent support center. Here, you will find a huge range of resources designed to help you start and grow your own website. Discover technical documentation, video guides, step-by-step tutorials, and more. And you can even find exactly what you want with the help of the search bar at the top of the page.

What’s more, Site123 also offers 24/7 live chat support for those with more advanced issues. The company claims that someone will reply in under five minutes, and we decided to test this out. We weren’t disappointed, as a customer support agent replied within two minutes.

Site123 has an impressive support center (Image credit: Site123)

The competition

Site123 stands out because of its ease of use and extremely beginner-friendly editing interface. However, there are plenty of alternatives out there if you’re looking for something a little more powerful.

For example, Wix has long been the premier website builder on the market. It also has a free forever plan, and it comes backed by an extremely powerful, pixel-perfect editing interface. On top of this, Wix users will have access to a great app market and a huge template library to complete the experience.

On the other hand, you might like to go for a platform like Squarespace or Weebly. These are similarly priced to Site123 and are known for their professionally designed website templates. Note that Weebly has a free forever plan, while Squarespace only offers a short free trial.

Final verdict

Site123 clearly targets website building beginners and those who want to get online fast, and it does a great job. Although the limited website builder and somewhat simplistic themes mean that it’s not the most powerful option around, it’s still a great choice for those who want to build a small website without wasting a lot of time.

On the downside, Site123’s prices are a little high, although the great support and intuitive user interface do justify them to some extent. And while the free forever plan is a nice touch, it’s very limited.

Ultimately, Site123 is a decent choice for complete beginners and those with no web development experience, but more advanced users will want to look elsewhere.