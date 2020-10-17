Although it’s slightly expensive and its editor can be confusing, Squarespace remains one of the best website builders in the world due to its exceptional feature list and professional templates.

These days, thanks to website builders like Squarespace, Wix, or Weebly, anyone with basic computer skills and a few hours can create their own website.

However, it can be hard to choose the right platform for your needs. In our search for the best website builder , we decided to complete a full Squarespace review. Below, you will find information about this platform’s prices, ease of use, customer support, and more.

Squarespace offers a wide range of native tools (Image credit: Squarespace)

Squarespace: Plans and pricing

New users will have the option to sign up for a 14-day free trial before they commit to a paid Squarespace plan. Unfortunately, there isn’t a free forever plan, which will be a concern for some.

In saying that, all paid plans come with an impressive feature list, including unlimited bandwidth and storage, a free custom domain, SSL security, 24/7 support, and mobile-optimized templates. Prices start from a relatively competitive $12 per month for a 12-month Personal subscription ($16 with monthly payments), which is designed for those who want to build a simple site.

Prices increase to $18 per month for an annual Business subscription ($24 with monthly payments), which adds marketing and basic online selling tools. Upgrade to a Basic Commerce (from $26 per month) or Advanced Commerce (from $40 per month) plan to access more advanced eCommerce tools.

Squarespace has four paid plans (Image credit: Squarespace)

Features

Squarespace is backed by a great range of features, including advanced eCommerce tools and professionally designed templates.

One of Squarespace’s standout features is its great template library. Here, you will find over 150 professionally designed themes with options for every situation. This doesn’t compare to the large number of templates many competitors have on offer, but the quality of Squarespace’s designs is exceptional.

eCommerce is another area where Squarespace excels. If you sign up for a Basic Commerce or Advanced Commerce plan, you will have access to a wide range of features. These include 0 percent transaction fees, gift card and coupon code compatibility, the ability to sell unlimited products, and integrations with Instagram and other third-party marketplaces.

Squarespace also comes with a range of marketing integrations designed to help you boost visibility and grow your audience. For starters, there are numerous SEO tools available to improve your search engine ranking. If you sign up for one of the three high-end plans, you will also be able to access advanced analytics, use pop-ups and banners, and take advantage of a free $100 AdWords credit.

Squarespace’s professional templates are exceptional (Image credit: Squarespace)

Interface and in use

Getting started with a Squarespace free trial is extremely easy. Simply hit the Get Started button on the top right of the screen and follow the prompts. You will be asked to select a template, and then you will have to create an account before you can start editing. This is as simple as signing up with your email address or connecting with your Google or Facebook account.

Once you’ve signed in, you will be taken to your dashboard. Select the Create Website button to begin editing. You will be guided through a very short tutorial before being taken to the website builder itself.

Here, you can customize every aspect of your site. The editor does lack the customizability of competitors like Wix, but it’s still extremely powerful nonetheless. Unfortunately, though, it is a little confusing and will likely take you some time to get the hang of.

The Squarespace website builder lets you edit every aspect of your site (Image credit: Squarespace)

Support

All Squarespace users will benefit from a range of self-help resources, along with live support and an active community forum. Simply head to the Squarespace help center and search a large library containing guides, video tutorials, pre-recorded webinars, and comprehensive technical documentation.

If you have a more specific question, consider posting it in the forum, where someone will likely be able to help you out. Or, if you still can’t find the answer you’re looking for, you can reach out directly to the Squarespace team. Email support is available 24/7, and live chat is available from 4am to 8pm EST, Monday to Friday.

Squarespace offers impressive support services (Image credit: Squarespace)

The competition

Squarespace is undoubtedly up there among the best website builders in the world, but there are still plenty of great alternatives.

For example, the Wix editor offers the best customizability in the industry. It allows you to drag any element to any position on the page before personalizing it as required. And the best thing is that you can define an element's position down to the pixel level rather than having to rely on pre-coded positions.

Alternatively, you might decide to use a more basic option like Site123 or Strikingly. These are extremely beginner friendly, come with free forever plans, and are primarily aimed at those who just want to get online as fast as possible with the minimum amount of fuss.

Final verdict

Squarespace has a very strong following in the website building world, and for good reason. It offers a high-quality, professional service backed by an exceptional template library and a range of advanced features.

Its prices are a little on the high side, the lack of a free forever plan will bother some, and the website builder can be a little confusing to begin with, but there’s very little else we can say against Squarespace.

The bottom line: Squarespace is a powerful website builder that deserves its position as an industry leader.