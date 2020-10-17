Strikingly certainly isn’t the most powerful or advanced website builder we’ve tested, but it’s great at what it does. If you want to build a simple single-page site, you’re in the right place.

With its focus on single-page web design, Strikingly is something of a unique website builder. Unlike many of its competitors, which focus on more traditional multi-page sites, Strikingly is designed specifically for those who want to create a single-page, mobile-friendly alternative.

During our search for the best website builder , we decided to complete a full Strikingly review. In the rest of this article, you will find everything you need to know about this platform’s pricing, main features, customer support, user interface, and more.

Strikingly claims to let users “make a website in minutes” (Image credit: Strikingly)

Strikingly: Plans and pricing

Strikingly has options for all budgets. At the lower end of the spectrum, it offers a comprehensive Free Forever plan that allows you to create unlimited free websites with Strikingly.com domains and platform advertising. However, you will be confined by a limited 500MB of storage, 5GB of bandwidth per month, and a single product listing if you want to create an eCommerce store. Fortunately, you will still be able to add other users to collaborate on your site, and you will also have access to 24/7 support.

Upgrading to a Limited plan ($12 per month) will allow you to connect a custom domain and create two sites with limited features. You will have 50GB of monthly bandwidth and 1GB of storage per site. And, you will be able to list up to five products.

However, if you want to create a truly personalized website without limitation, you will need to upgrade to the Pro plan ($20 per month). This unlocks up to three pro sites with unlimited bandwidth and 3GB of storage per site—which is still very limited if you plan to have significant amounts of photo or video content.

A Pro subscription will also let you list up to 300 products, create multi-page sites, and embed custom code snippets. And, you will have access to the Strikingly App Store, which you can use to integrate extra functionality.

Note that all plans come with significant discounts for annual, biannual, triannual, and five-year subscriptions, with the discount level increasing with longer terms.

Strikingly has two paid and one free plan (Image credit: Strikingly)

Features

Strikingly focuses on single-page websites, and its main features reflect this.

Although some users claim that Strikingly’s templates are a little simplistic, we really can’t say the same. Sure, they aren’t the most advanced designs that we’ve seen, but they are attractive, highly functional, mobile-optimized, and designed for single-page websites.

If you want to add a small eCommerce store to your website, Strikingly has you covered. Its Simple Store module allows you to add eCommerce functionality to any page of your site, even if you’re using a single page design. Simply integrate it, connect to PayPal or Stripe, add your products, and wait for the sales to start rolling in!

Strikingly also offers a range of native analytics, with a focus on visitor metrics. Using the data provided, you will be able to make informed decisions about your website, future management actions, and any design or performance tweaks that need to be made.

Strikingly has a great single-page template library (Image credit: Strikingly)

Interface and in use

To get started with Strikingly, you will have to create an account with your email address or by connecting your Facebook or Google account. Once you have access to your dashboard, hit the Create New Site button, select a template, and you will be taken straight to the editing interface.

Here, you will be able to take a quick tour to familiarize yourself with the available editing features. However, the Strikingly editor is extremely intuitive, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble getting used it.

You will be able to change global design settings via the menu on the left of the screen, and there are also options to add new sections and publish your site. Individual sections can be customized by clicking on them and following the prompts, although the limited positioning of elements was a little frustrating.

Basically, you will only be able to place certain elements (such as text boxes, menus, images, etc…) in pre-coded positions. But if you can overlook this minor issue, there’s little not to like here.

Strikingly has a very intuitive editing interface (Image credit: Strikingly)

Support

Strikingly offers excellent support services across the board. If you have minor configuration issues or just need help getting started, head over and browse the knowledge base. Here, you will find numerous self-help resources, including videos, tutorials, documentation, and more.

Alternatively, check out the ideas forum or speak directly with the Strikingly team. Contact options include 24/7 live chat and email, and the support team generally responds in good time.

The Strikingly Help Center contains a selection of self-help resources (Image credit: Strikingly)

The competition

Strikingly is one of the best options if you want to build a high-quality single-page website, but it’s certainly not the only one.

For example, Weebly is known for its range of highly attractive, professionally designed templates. It also has a free forever plan and, although it doesn’t target single-page sites specifically, the functionality is there.

Alternatively, Site123 and the GoDaddy website builder are very beginner-friendly and easy to use. If your main goal is to get online fast, one of these could be your best option.

Final verdict

With attractive templates, a beginner-friendly editor, and a great free forever plan, Strikingly appears an exceptional website builder on the surface. However, digging a little further shows that its editor is quite limited and that its prices are slightly high considering the plan limitations.

In saying that, you could certainly do worse than using Strikingly if you want to build an attractive single-page website. But look elsewhere if you want deep customization and a lot of storage.