Stripe is an excellent choice for businesses seeking online payment processing at competitive rates and with a high degree of support and customization options.

Stripe is a payment processing solution that mainly caters to online payments. Read on for an in-depth Stripe review to learn more about the software’s key features, pricing, performance, and competitors.

Stripe review: Snapshot

Stripe is a robust and feature-rich solution for online payment processing. Businesses can accept over 135 currencies and multiple international payment types through the platform. Signing up is free, and Stripe’s transaction charges are comparable, and often cheaper, when it comes to competitors. With invoice management and extensive reporting options, Stripe also makes data gathering for accounting purposes much easier.

Stripe has made two notable improvements within the last couple of years. Firstly, it now offers exceptional multi-channel customer support. Secondly, it introduced POS hardware so that users can accept in-person payments and integrate data from online and POS revenue into one location. However, if POS transactions are the focus for your business, there are more flexible and robust options out there, such as Square.

Overall, Stripe is an excellent choice for predominantly online businesses, especially those that want to easily set up and process recurring subscription-based and/or international payments.

Score: 4.5/5

Stripe’s competitors

How does Stripe compare to its main competitors? Stripe Square Paypal Score 4.5/5 4/5 3.5/5 Pros -Accepts over 135 currencies and multiple payment options -Users can easily manage subscription-based payments -Provides invoice generation and automated collections management -Users can build an e-commerce store using Square -Provides extensive POS hardware options -Straightforward and fast set-up -Supports Venmo payments Cons -Initial set-up can take up to three business days -Occasionally experiences long downtime -High threshold for volume discounts -Less responsive customer support -More expensive fees -Directs users’ customers to third-party site for payment processing Verdict Exceptional solution with competitive rates for businesses focused on online payments Ideal for businesses that process online payments but also want flexible POS terminal options Recommended for businesses that need a very quick set-up, but it charges higher rates per transaction View deals Visit site Visit site Visit site

Stripe: Key features

Stripe features enable almost any type of business to set up and manage payments from subscriptions to online credit card payments and invoice management.

One of the main benefits of using Stripe is the free API. The developer tool gives you flexibility over the design of your online payments form so developers can customize the checkout process. That way, the payment is processed right within your e-commerce store without sending customers to a third-party payment processing site. The only downside of this feature is that it requires developers to perform the customization for you.

Online merchants have to comply with PCI standards as they accept highly sensitive credit card information from customers. Stripe is Level 1 PCI certified—the most stringent level of payment data security compliance.

Stripe: Key features and highlights

Image 1 of 5 Easily set up automated subscription payments under the Products tab. (Image credit: Stripe) Image 2 of 5 Set up a range of reports to manage revenue and cash flow including payments reconciliation and transaction history. (Image credit: Stripe) Image 3 of 5 Developers can totally customize the design and fields of your Stripe payment form. (Image credit: Stripe) Image 4 of 5 Create, manage, and automate invoicing. (Image credit: Stripe) Image 5 of 5 Radar uses machine learning to protect you and your customers from fraudulent transactions. (Image credit: Stripe)

Within your user dashboard, you can also view the results of Stripe’s machine learning fraud detector, known as Radar. The feature users advanced AI to flag potentially fraudulent payments and protect you and your customers from fraudulent transactions. It can be a little too stringent at times, but you can easily customize your Radar rules.

Users can create and manage invoices right within the platform. You can customize the invoices to add line items and tax collections. You can also automate recurring invoice generation and collections. Customers can instantly access your online payment form through the invoice for simple payment collection.

Stripe is also an ideal solution for subscription-based payments. You can set up one-time payments, recurring subscriptions, usage-based pricing, and tiered pricing within the Products tab of your dashboard. The Products set-up is very flexible and simple to use.

Stripe: What’s new?

In 2018, Stripe acquired POS provider Index. Stripe users can now use pre-certified card readers and create a POS system that integrates seamlessly with their online payments. Your POS terminals can all be set up and managed through your Stripe dashboard

Stripe isn’t available everywhere yet, but it recently rolled out its POS system to additional countries in Europe including Ireland, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Netherlands. This is good news for international chains that leverage both online and in-person payments.

Stripe has also been working hard to improve overall security and anti-fraud mechanisms within the platform. For example, in June 2021 the company rolled out Stripe Identity, a tool for online businesses to verify customers’ identities securely. The introduction of Stripe Identity is a major benefit for businesses that need to verify identity for compliance reasons under Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations. These are enforced by financial regulators all over the world to prevent criminal financial activity such as fraud and money laundering. With Stripe Identity, you can easily provide an identity verification link to your customers which guides them through a straightforward identity verification process.

In September of 2021, Stripe also added a Revenue Recognition feature to their reporting. This new feature enables users to automatically gather relevant revenue data from their Stripe dashboard and compile it correctly for their income statements for financial reporting, eliminating lots of time-consuming manual data entry and validation.

Stripe: Pricing

Stripe is completely free to set up. Rather than adding a recurring subscription, Stripe takes a percentage and additional fee from each of your online transactions. This pricing structure is common to many online payment processing solutions.

When it comes to Stripe’s extended list of features, it can get a little more complicated. Most of Stripe’s features use a standard fee per transaction or percentage calculation. For example, the screening fraudulent transactions through the Radar functionality costs $0.05 per screening. Stripe also charges 0.4% for every invoice that is paid.

Stripe operates volume discounting for businesses with a large number of online transactions. However, custom pricing is only provided through personalized quotes, so if you fall into this bracket, you’ll need to contact the sales team for more details.

Stripe’s pricing plans: Plan type/feature Integrated Square - Integrated Pricing PayPal - Integrated Pricing Percentage deduction per transaction 2.6% 2.6% 3.49% Cost per transaction $0.30 $0.30 $0.49 Customizable online checkout forms ✓ ✓ X Invoicing management ✓ ✓ X Subscription Management ✓ ✓ ✓ Digital wallet payments ✓ ✓ ✓ In-person POS payments ✓ ✓ ✓

Testing Stripe

Fast, reliable payment screens are critical for online businesses. Customers expect a smooth process and responsive customer service. So we decided to put Stripe’s customer service responsiveness to the test.

In addition, the less downtime your e-commerce business experiences for online payments the better. With this in mind, we also looked at Stripe’s overall performance and downtime.

How responsive is Stripe’s customer service?

If an issue arises for your customers when they are trying to submit a payment, you need fast action from your online payment provider to resolve the problem. One of the main criticisms of Stripe previously was poor accessibility and response times for customer service. In the last couple of years, they have implemented more robust service options, including 24/7 customer support via live chat. They are also reachable by phone and email.

Stripe estimates a three-minute response for live chat and phone calls, and one business day for an email response. We put all three channels to the test.

The instant message we submitted received a response almost immediately. When we submitted a request for phone support, a call came through two minutes later. We also submitted an email and received a response three hours later. So Stripe exceeded expectations across all three customer support options.

We received a response almost instantaneously from Stripe customer support via live chat. (Image credit: Stripe)

How reliable is Stripe?

Like all systems and software, Stripe does occasionally experience downtime. But frequent downtime, or long periods of downtime, can cause a lot of disruption for e-commerce businesses.

Fortunately, Stripe outages are relatively rare, although they can cause fairly significant disruption when they do happen. Some outages between May and December in 2021 lasted as long as two hours, and it was down for approximately nine hours on November 3rd, 2021.

Most issues are fixed quickly so you don’t have to worry about long periods of being unable to process payments from customers. But prospective Stripe customers should be aware that issues do occur.

Stripe does occasionally experience downtime, but the issues are quickly rectified. (Image credit: Status Gator)

Alternatives to Stripe

There are many similarities between Stripe and two of its main competitors, Square and PayPal. While all offer roughly the same suite of products and features, they vary in the flexibility and functionality of those features. Which one you choose depends on the needs of your business and your customers.

For example, Stripe is best for businesses that process the bulk of their payments online. They offer competitive rates and introduce volume discount pricing at a lower range than Square. While Stripe customers who process over $80,000 per month in online transactions can avail of discount pricing, Square customers must reach a $250,000 threshold to be eligible for volume discounts.

Stripe is also preferable to PayPal for processing online transactions. Where Stripe provides developer tools so you can customize payment forms and host the transaction directly in your online store, PayPal will redirect your customers to a third-party site. If you do want to customize your PayPal and implement it directly into your site, you’ll need PayPal Pro which costs $30 per month.

However, PayPal is quicker and easier to set up than Stripe. Once you create an account on PayPal, you can start accepting payments almost immediately, whereas Stripe will put you through a verification process which can take up to three days.

Stripe, Square and PayPal all offer in-person payment processing. In this regard, Square offers more options for card readers, but the transaction costs are comparable to Stripe’s (depending on your average sales), although significantly lower than PayPal’s. Stripe charges 2.7% and $0.05 per card reader transaction. PayPal charges 2.99% and $0.49 per transaction through its card readers. Square offers the lowest percentage cost at 2.6% but charges a slightly higher standard fee per transaction than Stripe at $0.10.

Overall, PayPal is best for businesses that need a quick set-up. Square wins out by a small margin for those who process lots of in-person transactions. Stripe, however, is the best choice for online businesses and e-commerce sellers.

Stripe’s features compared to the competition Stripe Square PayPal In-person card readers Yes Yes Yes Developer tools for custom payment form Yes No Yes (with upgrade) Support 24-hour chat, email, and phone Chat and phone Chat and phone Basic plan Free Free Free

Stripe: Final verdict

Overall, Stripe is a great choice for businesses of all sizes and payment processing needs, including those who rely on a combination of online and in-person payment methods. But its main strength lies in the customization it provides for developing online payment forms and the extensive list of payment types and currencies that customers can accept through Stripe.

Online sellers who are cautious about security can also rest easy with Stripe. It provides world-class data security and compliance measures, including Payment Card Industry (PCI) and KYC compliance. PCI Data Security Standards ensure that online merchants follow strict procedures for accepting and storing customers’ credit card information. By using Stripe, you can guarantee your customers PCI DSS Level 1 security—the most stringent level of protection. The Radar system also provides robust protection from payment fraud for sellers and customers alike.

While the duration of infrequent downtime may give some users pause for thought, Stripe compensates with more responsive and flexible customer support options than its main competitors.

Those who want more options when it comes to their POS hardware may want to look elsewhere, but Stripe offers centralized payment and revenue management in a dashboard that is simple to set up and navigate. Stripe also provides a more extensive reporting feature than its main competitors, so users can leverage multiple financial and billing reports for accounting purposes.

